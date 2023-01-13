Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18 Months & 1 Cross-Country Trip Later: How 'The Embrace' Finally Made It To BostonDianna CarneyBoston, MA
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
One of "America's Finest Indoor Dog Parks" is in Massachusetts!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
NECN
Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham
This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger. The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu to Perform at Boston's Symphony Hall as Part of MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is taking part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance at Symphony Hall. Wu will perform alongside the Boston Children's Chorus (BCC) for their annual MLK Concert, marking her first performance as mayor on the Symphony Hall stage. The tribute concert is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., according to the nonprofit.
NECN
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called to the stabbing...
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
whdh.com
Wilmington man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize, planning dream trip to Greece
(WHDH) — Michael Paquette of Wilmington is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game. Paquette chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting some of his winnings toward a dream 35th anniversary trip to Greece.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police mourn unexpected loss of K9 ‘Mikee’
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are mourning the unexpected loss of their K9 Mikee, who died on Sunday. The 10-year-old dog worked with Officer Gonzalez for most of his life and is described as being a “great asset” the the team. The two had been a team...
whdh.com
Two cars crash at same location in Brookline
BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars crashed at the same location in Brookline within minutes of each other, according to Brookline Police. The crashes took place on Clinton Road. The Brookline DPW immediately responded to the area to sand and salt the road. Police say no one was injured. The...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
communityadvocate.com
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
WCVB
Water again seen spraying from Jamaica Plain street, following weekend flood
BOSTON — More water was seen spraying Monday morning from the scene of a weekend water main break that caused flooding in a Boston neighborhood. The 36-inch water main originally broke around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, sending water rushing down Heath Street and into nearby Minton, Waldon and Round Hill streets, causing some of the streets to buckle. The water was shut off before 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Boston fire officials.
universalhub.com
The day the molasses tank exploded
Today is, of course, the anniversary of the Great Molasses Flood, when a poorly maintained tank of molasses on the North End waterfront exploded at 12:40 p.m. on an unseasonably warm January day, sending a viscous brown tsunami down Commercial Street, killing 21 people and several horses, destroying buildings and bending the elevated.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
whdh.com
Fire destroys home in Middleton
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire left a home on Log Bridge Road in Middleton completely charred on Sunday. Firefighters from multiple companies battled the flames in the middle of a snowstorm. Officials say no one was inside when the fire broke out. The cause remains under investigation. (Copyright (c)...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South Shore
(MASSACHUSETTS) If you're a pup parent living on the South Shore who is a fan of adorable reality shows, grab your calendars and tell your four-legged friends to prepare- it's their time to shine!
Comments / 0