MCLA Defeats Framingham State 64-60
NORTH ADAMS – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team could not hold off a late charge by the MCLA Trailblazers as the Rams were defeated 64-60 in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Amsler Campus Center in North Adams. Framingham State falls to 4-14...
Redhawks Defeat Flyers 46-41
BOSTON – Bay State Conference rivals Natick & Framingham High battled it out at the Reggie Lewis Center on Thursday, January 12. The Redhawks took the victory 46-41. Natick’s Yan De la Rosa won the first event in 6.78 seconds. Framingham’s Jose Micheli and Jo Ssejjemba-SSonko finished second and third in 7.17 and 7.19 seconds in the dash.
Kurzman’s Hat Trick Propels Flyers Over Redhawks 3-2 in OT
FRAMINGHAM – In the battle between Natick and Framingham High, the Flyers have taken both contests this season. Framingham defeated Natick High at Chase Arena in the season opener. And yesterday, the Flyers battled back, down 2-1 after 2 periods, to defeat the Redhawks in overtime. Jack Kurzman scored...
Natick Redhawks Defeat Framingham Flyers 85-14; Terranova Wins 300-Meter Race
BOSTON – Natick High girls indoor track & field team defeated Framingham High at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston on Thursday evening, January 12. This was Natick’s first win of the season. The Flyers are still seeking their first team win. Natick’s Lyla Sneed won the dash...
Framingham Finishes 6th at Weymouth Invitational; Florian Wins Weight Class
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High wrestling team finished in 6th place at the Weymouth Invitational tournament over the weekend. There were more than 20 teams that competed. Five Framingham wrestlers earned medals. Alexi Florian won his weight class. Dan Sullivan finished second in his weight class. Diego Rivera finished...
Framingham Boys Hockey Raises $3,000 For American Cancer Society
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys hockey team had multiple reasons to celebrate yesterday, January 14. First, they beat Bay state Conference rival Natick High 3-2 in overtime at Loring Arena on Saturday. And the team raised $3,000 for the American Cancer Society. Several members of the Flyers team...
Trio of Natick Students on Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Lasell
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Robert H. Mann, 93, Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Robert H. Mann, 93, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Madeline (Leser) and James Mann. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Romany (Richmond) Mann. Robert...
5 Marlborough Students on Lasell University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
NEWTON – Lasell University announced students who made the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Catch the Final Cinderella Performance This Weekend Tonight
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is staging the musical Cinderella this weekend and next weekend. The final performance this weekend is tonight at 7:30. Next weekend, the matinee show on Saturday is sold out, but tickets are available for both night performances.
2 Energy Assistance Fairs in January; One in Natick & One in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Two Energy Assistance Fairs will beheld this month in coordination with the Town of Natick, Eversource, and the South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC). The goal of the fairs is to help residents manage energy costs, get help paying bills, and use less energy:. On January 23, from...
Francis R. Garbarino Sr., 90, Korean War Veteran, Owner of Garbo’s Restaurant and Village Car Wash, & Natick Selectman
FRAMINGHAM – Francis “Frank” R. Garbarino Sr., 90, of Natick and Naples, Florida passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The son of Carlo and Rosa (Lagamarsino) Garbarino, Frank was born and raised in Framingham. He attended Framingham schools and graduated from Boston College where he played...
Karen Gordon, 69
HOLLISTON – Karen Gordon, 69, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2023. Karen was born on March 12, 1953, in Framingham, to William F. and Elinor M. (Kairit) Sheehan. She grew up in Holliston and was a 1971 graduate of Marian High School in Framingham. Following graduation, she attended...
Chance of Snow Tonight Into Monday in MetroWest
BOSTON – The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow, but mainly after midnight. Weather will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The chance...
Ducharme Makes Fall 2022 Clarkson University’s Dean’s List
POTSDAM, NEW YORK – Matthew Damien Ducharme of Ashland, a sophomore majoring in civil engineering, was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame
FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, January 12, 2023
1 Tonight is opening night for Framingham High School Drama Company’s production of Cinderella. Tickets are still available for tonight’s performance, as well as shows Friday and Saturday night, and next weekend. 2. Governor Maura Healey & Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll came to Framingham yesterday. 3. CITY OF...
Natick Firefighter Carson Graduates From Massachusetts Fire Academy
NATICK – Hanna Carson graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy’s Springfield Campus today, January 13. She received the Richard N. Bangs Outstanding Recruit Award. This award is given to the top recruit in each class. Carson will be going to work on Shift 1 with the Natick Fire...
Learn About Christa McAuliffe Charter School Thursday; Lottery Deadline January 27
FRAMINGHAM – The deadline to apply to the Christa McAuliffe Charter School for the 2023-24 school year is approaching. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will be a few spots available for seventh grade and grade 8.
Julia Harris, 89, Emergency Room Nurse and 35-Year Member Hopkinton Board of Health
HOPKINTON – Julia Harris, 89 of Hopkinton passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2023. She was the daughter of Max L. Huber and Minnie (Johnson) Huber. She leaves her devoted husband and caretaker, Donald of 68 years. Julia is survived by sons, D. Michael and his wife...
