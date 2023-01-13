ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

MCLA Defeats Framingham State 64-60

NORTH ADAMS – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team could not hold off a late charge by the MCLA Trailblazers as the Rams were defeated 64-60 in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at the Amsler Campus Center in North Adams. Framingham State falls to 4-14...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Redhawks Defeat Flyers 46-41

BOSTON – Bay State Conference rivals Natick & Framingham High battled it out at the Reggie Lewis Center on Thursday, January 12. The Redhawks took the victory 46-41. Natick’s Yan De la Rosa won the first event in 6.78 seconds. Framingham’s Jose Micheli and Jo Ssejjemba-SSonko finished second and third in 7.17 and 7.19 seconds in the dash.
NATICK, MA
Robert H. Mann, 93, Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Robert H. Mann, 93, of Framingham and formerly of Holliston passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Madeline (Leser) and James Mann. He was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Romany (Richmond) Mann. Robert...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Karen Gordon, 69

HOLLISTON – Karen Gordon, 69, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2023. Karen was born on March 12, 1953, in Framingham, to William F. and Elinor M. (Kairit) Sheehan. She grew up in Holliston and was a 1971 graduate of Marian High School in Framingham. Following graduation, she attended...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Chance of Snow Tonight Into Monday in MetroWest

BOSTON – The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow, but mainly after midnight. Weather will be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 27 degrees. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. The chance...
BOSTON, MA
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest Seeks Nominees for Hall of Fame

FRAMINGHAM – Since its inception 79 years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest (BGCMW) has provided children of all backgrounds with the opportunity to grow and realize their dreams. Their experiences in the Boys & Girls Club helped shape them and open doors to a bright future. BGCMW needs the public’s help in identifying community members who deserve to be recognized for their hard work and devotion to the organization.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

 https://framinghamsource.com/

