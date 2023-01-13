Read full article on original website
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather in Alaska is often challenge, but 2022 was one of the most extreme we’ve seen. High winds, record rain and snow, avalanches, landslides, floods, and fires, all led to nearly a dozen disaster declarations in the state. In the special presentation, Alaska Weather 2022: A year of extremes, we look back at the weather roller coaster of 2022 and look ahead to the difficult decisions some communities are now facing to prepare for future extreme weather.
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
More oil flowed through Trans Alaska Pipeline last year than in 2021 or 2020, operator reports
Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - The amount of oil flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was higher in 2022 than in each of the two years prior, the system’s operator said on Tuesday. The system shipped over 176.4 million barrels of oil in the calendar year, averaging...
File now: It’s Permanent Fund dividend filing season
As of Jan. 15, over 142,000 Alaskans had filed applications for the 2022 Permanent Fund dividend. Alaska may — according to official counts — have about 733,583 citizens, which means about 19% of eligible Alaskans have already filed. The deadline to file is 11:59 pm on March 31.
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. FEMA distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq or Yupik,...
DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Miss Alaska contestant Shondiin Mayo speaks with KNBA
Shondiin Mayo of Fairbanks hopes to be the next Miss Alaska. After earning a bachelor’s degree in creative media and film, a local TV station hired her as a reporter. Today, she’s working towards a master’s degree at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Mayo is both Alaska...
Human trafficking awareness in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The crime of human trafficking affects the safety, health, and dignity of millions of people around the world, including Alaska. Most of victims are women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, vulnerable migrants, and those in historically marginalized and undeserved communities, according to a press release from the White House.
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
Storms churn well south of mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw a cloudy start to Thursday, but clearing skies overnight. The forecast is not calling for any weather extreme, temperature or precipitation for the next week. Low pressure is circulating in two parts of the state. South of the Aleutian Islands sees a large low...
Man dies in head-on crash near Palmer
