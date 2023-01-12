The Kiwanis Club of Broomfield North Metro, a child-oriented service organization, launched its first ever Broomfield North Metro Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund. A goal of the organization since its inception in 2016, it has finally become a reality. “After a few years of successful fundraising and budgeting, we found our club in a position to finally offer this fund to graduating high school seniors or students pursuing their higher education”, states Club President, Kirsten Gromko.

