Read full article on original website
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Public Utilities Commission hosts public comment hearing
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will conduct a public comment hearing seeking comment on Xcel's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Beneficial Electric (BE) Strategic Issues application. Meeting details. The hearings will combine proceedings: 22A-0309EG Public Service of Colorado - DSM & BE Strategic Issues and 22A-0315EG – 2023 DSM &...
broomfieldleader.com
CBI hosts poster contest in honor of missing children
In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a poster contest for Colorado 5th grade students as part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). Every year the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) takes time...
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado State Board of Education gets more Democrats, picks new chair
Two new State Board of Education members took the oath of office Wednesday and joined a board with an expanded Democratic majority that will hire a new Colorado education commissioner and oversee the state response to numerous learning challenges. The board unanimously chose Rebecca McClellan, a Littleton Democrat, as its...
broomfieldleader.com
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office presents the inaugural InnovateCO Forum and Data Challenge
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is proud to present the inaugural InnovateCO Forum and Data Challenge. The events will bring together the nonprofit, business, entrepreneur, government and tech communities of Colorado to share ideas and issues that may be addressed using public data. The InnovateCO Forum on May...
broomfieldleader.com
Sun Update: The Front Range Forecast: Winter Storm Watch
Warm weather lasts through Tuesday, then winter returns with big snows possible. Issued: 2:52 PM Jan. 15, 2023 – National Weather Service. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of...
broomfieldleader.com
Defendant who fatally shot a man sentenced following August murder conviction
COLORADO'S 17TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE. Today, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason is announcing the Second-Degree Murder conviction of Christopher Matthews, 22, after a five-day jury trial in Adams County District Court. In the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2020, Christopher Matthews, who was 20 years old at...
broomfieldleader.com
Kiwanis Club launches first ever scholarship fund
The Kiwanis Club of Broomfield North Metro, a child-oriented service organization, launched its first ever Broomfield North Metro Kiwanis Club Scholarship Fund. A goal of the organization since its inception in 2016, it has finally become a reality. “After a few years of successful fundraising and budgeting, we found our club in a position to finally offer this fund to graduating high school seniors or students pursuing their higher education”, states Club President, Kirsten Gromko.
Comments / 0