ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Revealed: Areas of UK where most parking fines are handed out

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZLay_0kDYvIqN00

More than 19,600 parking fines a day were handed out by local authorities in the UK in 2022, new figures reveal.

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) are issued when motorists break regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time – costing up to £130 in London or £70 outside the capital. The penalty is usually halved if a driver pays within 14 days.

Data collected by Churchill Motor Insurance suggests fines were handed out by local authorities at a rate of 19,631 a day in 2022, which represents a 12 per cent rise on the year previous.

The increase bumped council revenue to an estimated total of £777,287 per day last year, up £35,113 from 2021.

The revealing analysis was based on data provided by the 230 UK councils that responded to Freedom of Information requests.

Islington Council in north London issued more fines than any other local authority, with a daily average of 1,012.

Birmingham City Council (373), Southampton City Council (313) and Cardiff Council (279) issued the most parking fines outside London.

Nicholas Mantel, head of Churchill Motor Insurance, said: “Motorists across Britain are regularly being caught out by increased and sometimes complicated parking restrictions.

“We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefully to ensure they avoid any expensive fines.

“If motorists do receive a parking fine, they have 28 days to pay it or appeal to an independent tribunal.”

It comes after analysis by the PA news agency found that the number of parking tickets issued by private companies in Britain reached an average of nearly 30,000 a day between April and June last year, up 50 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.

“Parking rules are there for a reason and should be respected but at a time when household budgets are under such pressure these numbers beg the obvious question of whether millions of drivers are really risking a big bill for poor parking, or whether over-enthusiastic parking enforcement is putting other objectives, like revitalising our post-pandemic high streets, at risk.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, which represents councils in England, said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services. Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services.”

Top 10 London boroughs for daily parking fines

  1. Islington - 1012
  2. Lambeth - 999
  3. Waltham Forest - 874
  4. Westminster - 843
  5. Newham - 720
  6. Kingston upon Thames - 606
  7. Kensington and Chelsea - 545
  8. Hammersmith and Fulham - 540
  9. Barnet - 507
  10. Tower Hamlets - 504

Top 10 areas outside the capital for daily parking fines

  1. Birmingham City Council - 373
  2. Southhampton City Council - 313
  3. Cardiff Council - 279
  4. Oxfordshire County Council - 264
  5. Christchurch Borough Council - 234
  6. Leicester City Council - 209
  7. Bradford Metropolitan Council - 204
  8. Portsmouth City Council - 186
  9. Luton Borough Council - 169
  10. Newcastle upon Tyne City Council - 169

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Councils issuing nearly 20,000 parking fines each day

UK councils issued an average of nearly 20,000 parking fines each day last year, according to new analysis.Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance suggest fines were handed out by local authorities at a daily rate of 19,631 in 2022.That is a 12% rise from the previous year.We would encourage drivers to always check parking signs carefullyNicholas Mantel, Churchill Motor InsuranceThis increased revenues for councils to an estimated £777,287 per day last year, up £35,113 from 2021.The analysis is based on data provided by the 230 UK councils that responded to Freedom of Information requests.Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs), also known as...
BBC

Severn Valley Railway reveals voluntary redundancy plan

Plans for voluntary redundancies have been announced by a heritage railway, which says the cost of coal, diesel and utilities has "rocketed". Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said other savings measures included a recruitment freeze and steps to save energy usage. It added it was facing "a significant drop" in passenger...
BBC

Two of every five London trains disrupted in 2022

In 2022, 40% of scheduled rail and Underground services in London were either cancelled or delayed, analysis has revealed. Usage has steadily crept up since the pandemic - but station performance is slowly slipping. Proportionately, stations in north-west London saw the most trains cancelled in the capital. Transport for London...
BBC

West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks

Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC

'Potholes are leaving Essex roads in a shocking state'

The problem of potholes in Essex has been highlighted by a group which helps to transport blood between blood banks and hospitals. Earl Robinson, of the Essex Voluntary Blood Service (EVBS), said he had spent hundreds of pounds on replacement tyres for his motorcycle. "The roads are in a word,...
msn.com

Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'

Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
The Independent

Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police

The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
BBC

Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor

A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
The Independent

Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case

Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
The Independent

Brian Cox ‘proud’ of Scotland’s gender identification law and defends JK Rowling

Brian Cox has said he is “proud” of Scotland’s new law on gender identification while also lending his support to JK Rowling, an opponent of the Bill.The 76-year-old Scottish actor, who has previously spoken of his support for the SNP, also talked about his view on the country’s independence as he appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.He told the political broadcaster: “I’m very, very proud of Scotland for doing the gender identification Act, because I think that’s long needed and it’s a debate that has to happen.“And I do question the 16 thing, but that’s my own...
BBC

Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands

Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
BBC

More homeless children in London than rest of England combined

There are more homeless children in London than the rest of the country put together, figures from charity Shelter show. Of the estimated 123,000 homeless children in temporary accommodation in England, nearly 74,000 are in the capital. Children comprise almost half (45%) of all people recorded as homeless in the...
BBC

South Downs: Charity walker picks up hundreds of piles of dog mess

A hiker who picked up hundreds of piles of dog mess from a trail in a national park has said he did so to highlight the environmental harm it can do. Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb (40kg) of faeces during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk of the Serpent Trail in the South Downs National Park.
BBC

Orchard House Foods: Ex-workers owed thousands in redundancy pay

Workers who lost their jobs at a food and drinks factory claim they are being "ignored" by their former employers who owe them thousands in redundancy pay. Orchard House Foods, which supplies the likes of M&S, Tesco and Pret A Manager, closed its Gateshead plant in December. Former employees said...
The Independent

Shame of the Met: Demand for answers from police force as officer revealed as one of UK’s worst serial rapists

The Metropolitan Police is facing demands for answers after one of its officers was revealed to be a serial rapist.David Carrick admitted 49 charges relating to 71 sexual offences including 24 rapes against 12 women, making him one of the worst serial rapists in the UK. The crimes happened between 2003 and 2020 after he was left free to abuse victims for two decades despite the alarm being raised several times.All the crimes, which included patterns of sadistic and degrading abuse, were committed while he was a serving officer in Britain’s largest police force.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he...
The Independent

Drive-by memorial shooting ‘could be linked to Columbian drug cartel’

A drive-by shooting outside a church in London that left a seven-year-old girl fighting for her life may have links to a Columbian drug cartel.The child was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by shotgun pellets fired from a black Toyota at St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road, in Euston, on Saturday at around 1.30pm.Four women, aged 21, 41, 48 and 54, were injured in the attack. The 48-year-old has sustained potentially life-changing injuries. A 12-year-old girl sustained a leg injury and was discharged from hospital yesterday afternoon.The shooting took place during a requiem mass for Sara Sanchez,...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy