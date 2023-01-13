ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoreboard roundup -- 1/12/23

By ABC Audio
 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Oklahoma City 133, Philadelphia 114

Miami 108, Milwaukee 102

Boston 109, Brooklyn 98

Toronto 124, Charlotte 114

Cleveland 119, Portland 113

Dallas 119, LA Lakers 115 (2OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Seattle 3, Boston 0

Detroit 4, Toronto 1

NY Rangers 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2

Carolina 6, Columbus 2

Montreal 4, Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4

Minnesota 3, NY Islanders 1

Calgary 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Ottawa 5, Arizona 3

Vegas 4, Florida 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 75, BYU 74

UCLA 68, Utah 49

Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in the Strip off University Blvd. near campus. He said Jamea Harris, 23, of the Birmingham area was shot and killed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kentucky, Calipari frustrated by season-long struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe is wondering whether the Wildcats' walk-ons should play at this point in a frustrating season, just to show some fire. For college basketball’s reigning player of the year to challenge his talented teammates speaks volumes of the crisis...
LEXINGTON, KY
