Gulfport, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLOX

MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands

It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. We're going to be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple

The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
BILOXI, MS
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Mississippi wins five in inaugural Miss/Ala Challenge

The host Magnolia state won five out of the seven games in the inaugural Mississippi/Alabama Challenge played Saturday at the Biloxi High Sports Arena. Hancock 39, McGill-Toolen 38 (Overtime) West Harrison 34, Fairhope 25. D’Iberville 41, Williamson 29. Davidson 43, Pascagoula 30. Ocean Springs 46, Gulf Shores 27. Theodore...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
PASCAGOULA, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Arch-rivals Biloxi, Gulfport split pair of games

The top-ranked Biloxi boys and the suddenly surging Gulfport girls both picked up big Region 8-6A wins Friday night at Bert Jenkins Gym on the Gulfport High School campus. The Lady Admirals nipped the Lady Indians 34-32, while the Indians clipped the Admirals 52-41. Both winning squads now sit atop their respective region races, as the GHS girls are 2-0 and the BHS boys moved to 3-0.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
BILOXI, MS
WDAM-TV

Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WTOK-TV

Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. The group performed a special program featuring African American composers such as Duke Ellington and William Henry Curry, who wrote “Eulogy for a Dream,” an orchestral piece accompanying a narration of Dr. King speeches.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police investigating stabbing, homicide

Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday night that left one man dead and another injured. Police were called to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 8 p.m. about someone being cut. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One victim, who had tried to...
GULFPORT, MS

