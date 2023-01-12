Read full article on original website
MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place. We're going to be in the low to mid 70s over the next several days.
WLOX
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
ourmshome.com
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Mississippi wins five in inaugural Miss/Ala Challenge
The host Magnolia state won five out of the seven games in the inaugural Mississippi/Alabama Challenge played Saturday at the Biloxi High Sports Arena. Hancock 39, McGill-Toolen 38 (Overtime) West Harrison 34, Fairhope 25. D’Iberville 41, Williamson 29. Davidson 43, Pascagoula 30. Ocean Springs 46, Gulf Shores 27. Theodore...
WLOX
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning. According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street.
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Arch-rivals Biloxi, Gulfport split pair of games
The top-ranked Biloxi boys and the suddenly surging Gulfport girls both picked up big Region 8-6A wins Friday night at Bert Jenkins Gym on the Gulfport High School campus. The Lady Admirals nipped the Lady Indians 34-32, while the Indians clipped the Admirals 52-41. Both winning squads now sit atop their respective region races, as the GHS girls are 2-0 and the BHS boys moved to 3-0.
WLOX
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week.
fox29.com
30-foot fin whale found stranded, dead off Mississippi Gulf Coast: ‘A very rare species’
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - A 30-foot fin whale has died after officials found it stranded off the coast of Mississippi Saturday morning. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies confirmed the news, posting photos to Facebook of the male whale that was found deceased in shallow water near the shoreline in Pass Christian on Jan. 7.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in Mississippi
A beloved local eatery recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the popular local eatery Rosita's Dipping Tacos celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Mississippi after working out of a food truck for the past year, according to local reports.
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
WTOK-TV
Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. The group performed a special program featuring African American composers such as Duke Ellington and William Henry Curry, who wrote “Eulogy for a Dream,” an orchestral piece accompanying a narration of Dr. King speeches.
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating stabbing, homicide
Gulfport Police are investigating a stabbing on Wednesday night that left one man dead and another injured. Police were called to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport about 8 p.m. about someone being cut. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One victim, who had tried to...
WLOX
Mississippi Secretary of State stands firm in response to Biloxi Businessmen’s Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is standing firm in his response to a Biloxi business group whose members worry his office is standing in the way of waterfront development. Back in November, the Biloxi Businessmen’s Club sent a letter to Secretary Watson asking that he...
WLOX
Inmate sentenced for assault, death of other inmate in Jackson Co. ADC
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was sentenced to an additional 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the deadly assault of an inmate at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center in 2021, according to the district attorney’s office. Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Calvin...
