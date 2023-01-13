Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WQAD
Davenport's 11th annual 'Icestravaganza' helps local businesses
More than 36,000 pounds of ice were brought in from Minnesota for the event. Local businesses say they're enjoying the foot traffic that the event brings.
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
aroundptown.com
Village of Lyndon Seeking Applicants (ad)
The Village of Lyndon is seeking applicants for three positions. Two of the positions are with the public works department and one in the Village office. Applications are available at Lyndon Village Hall during regular business hours. Driver With CDL. The Village of Lyndon seeming applicants who hold a CDL...
itinyhouses.com
Tiny Home For 4 Is A Towable Dwelling With Storage To Boot!
When it comes to tiny homes, upgraded RVs have become a viable choice, as they already arrive with a robust foundation to build on. For instance, take a look at this 26’ Cedar Creek: thanks to the lofts and superb insulation that already come with, a few upgrades have made this a luxurious towable tiny home for 4!
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
KCRG.com
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Dubuque group aims to curb sex trafficking locally. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time Dubuque County anti-sex trafficking group is looking at new ways to try and lower the...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCRG.com
Stabilizing brace rule change draws ire of Iowa gun advocacy group
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. Updated: 5 hours ago. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
kyoutv.com
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maryland man returned to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend with a special message. Stan Goldstein, of Potomac, Maryland, said he was very lucky to be back in Iowa City to watch his beloved Terrapins. A year ago, Goldstein suffered cardiac arrest right before...
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
rcreader.com
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, January 11
Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48. $24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!. Click this link to Old School Subscribe now. Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!. "We're the...
wvik.org
Sarah Kolb Argues New Legal Precedents Should Prompt Resentencing
On Wednesday (1/11/2023), a panel of the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa heard arguments about her request for resentencing. The murder 18 years ago made headlines for months in the Quad Cities. Attorneys discussed whether, during sentencing, the judge took her age and capacity to be rehabilitated into account.
KCJJ
1 person killed in wrong-way accident on I-80 in Cedar County
One person was killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 80 early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Honda was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near the Durant exit just before 3:15am. It was eventually hit head-on by a FedEx truck being driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood. The driver of the Honda…who was not wearing a seatbelt…was killed. Anderson was uninjured.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
cbs2iowa.com
I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
MyStateline.com
A few strong to severe storms possible Monday
Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.
