wtatennis.com
Three takeaways: Raducanu, Andreescu power through Melbourne openers
Two former US Open champions, 2019 titlist Bianca Andreescu and 2021 victor Emma Raducanu, came into the 2023 Australian Open unseeded and seeking more Grand Slam magic. The opening round could not have gone much better for both of them, as they both picked up routine straight-sets victories to start the Grand Slam season. Here are takeaways from their wins:
Former US Open champion Sam Stosur set to retire at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia -- 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur announced she will retire after competing for the last time at the 2023 Australian Open. In the final event of her career, the Former World No.4 is set to play doubles with Alizé Cornet. "It was always going to be...
Now a contender, Garcia shoulders the pressure in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No.4 Caroline Garcia could not stop beaming as she took to the dais for Australian Open Media Day. Asked to recall where her head was at 12 months ago as she readied for the 2022 Australian Open, the Frenchwoman looked around the large theater and chuckled.
'Break Point' star Sakkari rolls in Australian Open Round 1
A little bit of early trouble was no problem for Maria Sakkari at Melbourne Park on Monday. The No.6 seed hit 38 winners to largely roll in a 6-1, 6-4 opening win over China's Yuan Yue to kick off her eighth Australian Open campaign in 94 minutes. She came from 3-1 down in the second set.
Davis sweeps to first title in six years in Hobart
American Lauren Davis ended a six-year title drought on Saturday at the Hobart International with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles crown. Davis triumphed 7-6(0), 6-2 in an all-unseeded final after saving two set points in the opening set to...
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Nordea Open in Bastad named WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for 2022
The Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden on Monday was named the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for the 2022 season. Voted on by the players, the Nordea Open won the inaugural WTA 125 award because of its excellence of its staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its athletes.
Pavlyuchenkova embracing the social side of the tennis tour
ADELAIDE, Australia -- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's seven-month injury absence from the Hologic WTA Tour did not go unnoticed. The former World No.11 has been grinding away on the professional circuit since she was 16. In the midst of the best run of results of her career, the 2021 French Open finalist was forced onto the sidelines with a tear in her patella tendon last year.
AO 2023 Day 1 by the numbers: Zheng Qinwen in a hurry, Osorio's milestone and more
The first day of main-draw action at the 2023 Australian Open is in the books. Here are some of the key numbers as the first round got under way. 56 - The number of minutes needed for Zheng Qinwen to defeat Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-2, the quickest match of the day. Zheng, 20, won the first 11 games of the contest before the Hungarian got on the board.
AO2023's Grand Slam debuts: Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lys, Shnaider and more
Ten players will break new ground at the 2023 Australian Open by contesting the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time -- the largest cohort since the 10 who debuted at the 2018 US Open. Get to know them here. Brenda Fruhvirtova (CZE) The youngest player in...
Swiatek reveals the real impact of Barty's retirement in candid essay
In a candid essay for 'The Players Tribune', World No.1 Iga Swiatek takes readers inside her mind to reveal the challenges and inspirations that paved her way to the top of the game. "You might imagine that I stayed up all night as a kid dreaming about being a big...
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
Badosa, Tomljanovic withdraw from Australian Open
Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic announced on Saturday that they would be missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries. Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match,...
