Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Foods That Might Be Hard to Find at Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinios Grocery Stores in 2023
You may think that a food shortage is something that couldn't possibly ever happen. But, the scary truth is it has, can, and will happen. This year, 2023 is no exception. Some things will be hard to find and some things, like eggs affected by the Bird-Flu, will cost you a fortune.
Indiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
It's time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. If you are like me, you have a ton of stuff you don't use that you can quickly sell at a yard/garage sale or, better yet give to charity. Goodwill is where we have always given the things we no longer use...
A One-of-a-Kind Synchronous Firefly Viewing Experience in East Tennessee
Bear with me here, but I have to share this story. A few weeks ago I was watching an old episode of The West Wing. I'm a huge fan. (And I guess they're ALL old.) Anyway, in this episode, Air Force One was having issues with its landing gear and was going to have to do a lot of circling until some mid-air repairs were made. Meanwhile, the White House press corps had to be distracted from what was going on because of national security issues. So a staff member had to make up a reason for the reporters to flock to one of side of the plane as they were flying over the Blue Ridge Mountains of West Virginia. The cockamamie story he came up with was about a festival of bonfires or something.
Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru
Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
This Has Been Named the ‘Most Unique Airbnb Stay’ in Indiana
There are over 1,000 Airbnb rentals in Indiana alone, and one of them was recently named the "Most Unique Airbnb Stay" in the state. There are millions of Airbnbs around the world, so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit for one to stand out. There are a variety of unique properties you can stay at on Airbnb. Whether it be inside a luxurious treehouse, unique cabins, glamping, or themed homes, the number of awesome properties is staggering. That being said, there was one that stood out above the rest here in Indiana.
These are the #1 Conspiracy Theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
We have all heard conspiracy theories throughout the years. Some are wildly outlandish, while others leave you thinking that they could be true. In any event, these have been named the number one conspiracy theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Conspiracy theories have been around for several years. Things like...
Kentucky Man Wants to Know- Can Flying Cause a Gout Flare?
The first time I had a gout attack was right around 2010. I had never had it before, but knew instantly what I was dealing with when the pain hit. My friend and coworker, Dave Spencer, introduced me to gout long before I had it. He is a chronic sufferer and has routine flares. Because of his battles with gout, I was quickly and keenly aware that I was now having my own.
A Massive LEGO Festival is Coming to Indiana in 2023
If you and/or your kids love building LEGO sets, you won't want to miss out on all of the sights and attractions at Brick Fest Live coming to Indiana in 2023. LEGO says that its products are ideal for anyone ages 4-99. I can't argue with that because I know so many kids who love the challenge of building extravagant sets, not to mention all of the adults who still collect them as well. LEGO has been a toy that has captivated us for over 70 years now, so naturally, we should celebrate this toy with a festival completely dedicated to these plastic bricks.
2022 Year End Report the Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois
Out of the 1,369 cities in Illinois, 10 of them have been ranked as the most dangerous for 2022. This is a lit no town wants to be on, but unfortunlety there are 10 towns that ranked high in crime over the past year. We can have a little comfort in knowing that no local towns/cities are on the list in the Tri-States.
Indiana Mom Viral TikTok for Breaking Her Own Rule
The Evansville Thunderbolts always have fun promotional theme games. A couple of weeks ago, they featured Dog's Night Out. You could bring your pup, and they could even race on the ice. I almost went with my dog Mommy, but I figured that we would be the first ones to fall on the ice.
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
Adorable Kentucky Baby Bunny Thinks Barbie Dreamhouse Is His House
Bunnies are funny and oh-so-cute. A Kentucky baby bunny thinks his sister's Barbie Dream House belongs to him. You have to see the video of him sliding down the slide. The Weaver family is one of the cutest families you will ever meet. Meet Ray, Brittany, Berky, Betsey, Baylor, and Boss. They are always getting themselves into something. Whether it's taking the kids on adventures or adopting random pets they are always up for a bit of fun.
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Kentucky Family’s Easy 5-Ingredient Pasta Recipe Is Absolutely Amazing
Who doesn't love pasta? Give me all the carbs. I created an easy recipe for my family that never ever has leftovers and it's so dang good. Angel here and I am a mother of 5. All my kids have very different tastes when it comes to food. I have learned over the years that sometimes making one dinner doesn't work although I always tried to please everyone but some nights there just isn't time.
Indiana House Bill Would Allow Terminally Ill Patients End-of-Life Options
If passed, Indiana House Bill 1011 would allow patients who are terminally ill to make the decision to end their suffering. There has been some debate for years regarding whether or not a person who is terminally ill should be allowed to compassionately end their own suffering with the assistance of a medical professional. Often referred to as "Death with Dignity," there are currently laws on the books for those facing terminal illness in ten states across the country including Oregon, Maine, and California. According to Compassion & Choices, an organization aimed at expanding options while empowering individuals to choose their own end-of-life story.
