Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Is Britney Spears OK? 'Manic' Behavior Made Sam Asghari Walk Away From Her In Public, Disappoints Fans
Britney Spears had a meltdown in front of the public. The singer of the famous song "Baby One More Time" became enraged when diners at a restaurant in Woodland Hills, California, began taking photographs of her. The 41-year-old singer reportedly began to yell and spoke in gibberish, which caused her...
Britney Spears Meltdown, Sam Asghari Storming Out Debunked: 'Disruptor Wasn't Britney'
There have been a lot of reports over the weekend that Britney Spears had a public meltdown while dining at a Woodland Hills restaurant while her husband Sam Asghari stormed out due to his wife's "behavior." The 28-year-old fitness instructor has now refuted the report on social media, writing, "Don't...
Selena Gomez 'Gained Weight'? Singer Shuts Down Haters, 'I Enjoyed Myself During the Holidays'
During her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards, Selena Gomez stepped out in a figure-hugging plum-colored dress that showed off her flawless skin, but that wasn't what netizens noticed at first glance. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was the subject of body-shaming comments, noting that she gained weight.
Selena Gomez, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Dating? 'They're NOT Hiding!'
Is Selena Gomez now dating again? With another musician?. Us Weekly has exclusive information that Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart are dating. The thing is, there's no need to speculate and follow them around because the two are apparently not even hiding. The source said that they are not trying to disguise their relationship by sneaking into members-only clubs.
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Welcome New Baby, Two Years After Pregnancy Loss: 'It's Been a Long Road'
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen finally welcomed their fourth child, and they couldn't be happier, especially after their devastating pregnancy loss two years back. The "All Of Me" singer surprised fans at his concert last Friday with the news that his wife had given birth to their "little baby this morning."
