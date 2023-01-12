Read full article on original website
CJ Harris 'American Idol' Alum Dead at 31: Cause of Death Revealed
"American Idol" alumnus CJ Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 31 years old. According to TMZ, a member of the Harris household told the outlet that CJ Harris' cause of death was a heart attack he suffered Sunday night, Jan. 15, 2022. Apparently, when Harris suffered the...
‘Klash of the Titans’: Kreator, Sepultura Tour 2023 Tickets, Surprise Guests, Venues, and More Details!
Some of the biggest music acts in the Metal music industry is heading back on the road. For some classic fans, their upcoming set of shows might look and sound familiar; how could this be?. According to Forbes, the upcoming shows is seemingly paying homage or rebooting their 90s tour...
Tony Hawk brings 'Superman' full circle for performance with Goldfinger
Hardcore gamers will remember the soundtracks that the ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ video game series brought to bedrooms and family rooms worldwide and Cali Ska-Punks Goldfinger who were a major part of the hype with their 1996 single “Superman.”
Miley Cyrus Scores Big with 'Flowers': Singer to Return to Charts No. 1?
The last time Miley Cyrus hit No. 1 was when she released her highly controversial, yet catchy song "Wrecking Ball" back in 2013, can she reclaim the top spot with her newest single "Flowers"?. According to Official Charts, Cyrus' "Flowers" placed second to Raye's "Escapism," but seems like it can...
Selena Gomez, The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Dating? 'They're NOT Hiding!'
Is Selena Gomez now dating again? With another musician?. Us Weekly has exclusive information that Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart are dating. The thing is, there's no need to speculate and follow them around because the two are apparently not even hiding. The source said that they are not trying to disguise their relationship by sneaking into members-only clubs.
Diplo Switching Genres? DJ Returns to Country Music in New Song Under the Name Thomas Wesley
Over the past years, Diplo has released many banger songs like "Dat A Freak," "XXX 88," "Set Me Free," and many more, but little did his fans know that he also loves exploring the country genre. According to NME, the musician returned to his country music persona named Thomas Wesley,...
All Time Low Canceled AGAIN? Band Under Fire for Selling THESE Official Merch
All Time Low is beginning 2023 with a new era in music, but upon announcing their upcoming project, they already received negative remarks from fans; what happened?. According to Pop Crave, the band is being called out for their official merchandise as it featured a "hospital style" bracelet which many online users found distasteful.
Gunna Loses Friends After YSL Rico Case: Rappers Turning Their Back On Him?
Lil Durk appears to be throwing some shade on his former collaborator Gunna following the blowback of his plea deal on his RICO YSL Case. Last December 2022, in a stunning turn of events, has pleaded guilty to his crimes but maintained his innocence in the said deeds. He, along with 27 other Young Slime Life Records associates, was involved in a sweeping grand jury indictment that had them arrested in May 2022.
Bad Seeds’ Nick Cave Not a Fan of AI Songwriting; Frontman Says It’s ‘Grotesque Mockery’
Nick Cave recently expressed his disappointment with modern technology as he called out software called ChatGPT after fans generated lyrics that were inspired by him. According to NME, the Bad Seeds frontman took to his blog, The Red Hand Files, to express his true feelings over the chatbot service which uses artificial intelligence to generate text that looks like it was written by a human.
Michael Jackson, Princess Diana’s Surprising Friendship: How Did Their Life-Long Connection Start?
In the music industry, many iconic friendships have blossomed through the decades like the Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, Lizzo and SZA, Eminem and Elon John, and many more. However, the most surprising tandem of all time involved Michael Jackson and a Duchess from the Royal Family. According to Grunge,...
Madonna Planning Her BIGGEST and MOST Outrageous World Tour YET [Details]
After weeks of speculation, it appears Madonna will start on her upcoming world tour. It will be the biggest yet, if ever, her team allegedly said. According to a recent source, the iconic 64-year-old singer's career-spanning 40th anniversary tour will be her largest to date and will contain moments of "outrageous sex appeal."
Kanye West Shock: Former Lawyers Plot Best Way To Drop Controversial Rapper as Their Client
Kanye West's legal team said they had had enough of the rapper, and they revealed their plans to drop him as a client in the most epic way. Although he updated his reported MIA status by having public outings with his wife, Bianca Censori, West is still unreachable as his legal team failed to communicate with him. In response to this, the company expressed its desire to cut him off publicly.
Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back to Black': Rise, Fall of Legendary Singer in New Feature Film
Amy Winehouse will come alive in an upcoming biopic, "Back to Black" with the help of Marisa Abela who is set to portray the "Stronger Than Me" singer. The upcoming biopic is the first feature film about the late music icon. Still, there have been several documentaries about her released in recent years, with the most prominent one "Amy" released in 2015, four years after her death.
Future One Big Party Tour 2023: Rapper Surprise Fans with Special Guests T.I., DaBaby, More
Rapper Future's fans are in for a treat if they've managed to cop tickets to his highly-anticipated and star-studded tour this 2023. The "I'm On One" rapper kicked off his "One Big Party Tour" in New York back in December, and the tour will continue into 2023. According to reports,...
