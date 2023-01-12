ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
Bernick’s Awards Over $150,000 in Grants.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Burnick Family Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local non-profits. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports organizations that reflect the family’s core values. Jason Bernick, Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs made the announcement Tuesday. This year's grant recipients will...
WAITE PARK, MN
This $1 Million Home for Sale in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

I love hanging out on real estate websites and looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, and if that's wrong I don't want to be right. I came across a new home for sale in Sartell that was on the market for $1,099,000. This home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is 4,770 square feet, and even had a secret room that I was definitely not expecting. Take a look at it for yourself below!
SARTELL, MN
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
BECKER, MN
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame

The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
