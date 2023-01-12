Read full article on original website
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Maple Lake
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 55 near Maple Lake. A van was going east when it lost control, spun around, and collided with a vehicle that was going west.
Bernick’s Awards Over $150,000 in Grants.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Burnick Family Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local non-profits. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports organizations that reflect the family’s core values. Jason Bernick, Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs made the announcement Tuesday. This year's grant recipients will...
This $1 Million Home for Sale in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court
I love hanging out on real estate websites and looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, and if that's wrong I don't want to be right. I came across a new home for sale in Sartell that was on the market for $1,099,000. This home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is 4,770 square feet, and even had a secret room that I was definitely not expecting. Take a look at it for yourself below!
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
Have You Checked Out This “Arcade Bar” in Minnesota?
When we live in this climate, and there are limited things to do during the winter months. That is, unless you love being outside and doing winter sport type things. Other than that, it can get pretty boring compared to the summer months. When you find a place that is...
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near New London. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23. A vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was going north on County Road 40 when...
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Unique Minnesota Events to Explore Starting in January
Snow and cold aren't always bad things. Minnesota winters bring out some unique and fun events for people of all ages. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. She highlighted the following events in the state to take advantage of. Ice Castles, New Brighton, goes through...
Four People Arrested After Stand Off in Mille Lacs County
PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Four people were arrested during an incident in Mille Lacs County on Saturday night. The sheriff says the standoff in Princeton Township began when a deputy tried to serve papers at a home. After he knocked on the door the deputy says he saw a gun with a red laser was pointed at him from inside the home.
The Ledge Amphitheater Announces First Concert for 2023 Season
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The first concert scheduled for the Ledge Amphitheater this year has been announced. Gojira and Mastodon will be playing in central Minnesota on August 27th as part of their North American Co-Headline Arena Tour. Grammy Award-nominated French heavey metal luminaries Gojira will join forces with...
New Prague Upsets Becker at 29th Annual Kiffmeyer Duals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The results are in from an annual high school tournament held in St. Cloud over the weekend. The 29th annual Kiffmeyer Duals Mid-Season Wrestling Classic took place at Tech High School on Saturday. The tournament featured teams from around central Minnesota and included 25 state-ranked wrestlers.
Stearns County Jury Convicts Man for Raping Young Girls
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
Huskies Shut Out Colorado College, Gophers Rout Notre Dame
The St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams both closed the weekend with shutout wins, the Gopher women's hockey team, St. Cloud State women's basketball team, St. John's hockey and basketball teams, Granite City Lumberjacks, Minnesota Wild, and Timberwolves also found themselves in the win column on Saturday. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud State women's and CSB hockey teams fell to get swept in their weekend series', and the SCSU men's basketball team, CSB basketball team, and St. Cloud Norsemen all came up short. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will make their first postseason appearance since 2020 and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to get back to .500 with a Big 10 matchup at home.
