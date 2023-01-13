Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Read full article on original website
Patricia Raymer
3d ago
Hello Mr. Attention seeker you should not be surprised that they are classier than you and a clear sign they have cut the cord. You made your bed now lay in it and enjoy the silent treatment.
Guest
3d ago
You’re boring us Harry and so is your childish wife you married. You should have stayed with your ex girlfriend who at least knows about the Royal family and is intelligent/pretty.
Dovie Young
3d ago
No the rest of the royals are more intelligent to respond to a rediculous memoir. I think Prince Harry has gotten him some unneeded attention. Ppl are losing their likeness of him. I am
