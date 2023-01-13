School choice enrollment launches in Denver 01:46

Families in the state's largest school district are preparing for the launch of school choice on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Denver Public Schools students who will attend a new elementary, middle or high school next year take part in the choice process. According to DPS, last year more than 25,000 students participated the open enrollment system. The district says 89% were placed in their first-choice schools, while 95% were placed in their first or second choice.

Choice is designed to help place students in their preferred schools. This could be a neighborhood school, a charter school, or a school in a different zone.

Families fill out one application per student and rank their top schools in order of preference.

Selection is not first come, first serve in Round 1 of choice. Rather, a computer algorithm matches the students based on their preferences, along with school admission priorities and available space.

School Choice supporters say the process promotes equity along with consistency and simplicity in school enrollment.

Nicholas Martinez is executive director of Transform Education Now. For years, his organization has helped families navigate the school choice process.

Martinez said, "Every parent knows that their child is unique, and every parent knows their child best. So really thinking through what is it I want my child to experience in school, whether that's elementary, middle or high school, I think is the best first step."

Adding, "Choice gives families the opportunity to have real agency in their child's education. Find the school that best fits their child's needs." Martinez says in-person visits to a school are the preferred way of gauging the right fit.

DPS has unified enrollment, so whether a family is interested in a charter school, a neighborhood school, or school outside their zone, there is one application for elementary, middle and high schools.

Round 1 of school choice in Denver ends at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Click here for the sign-up information .

If you have a child you're enrolling in preschool, whether it's in Denver or any district in the state, there is a new enrollment process, thanks to the launch of free Universal Preschool (UPK). Parents of rising 4 year olds participating in UPK will need to register both on the UPK site and the DPS site, or their home district site for those outside of Denver.

Dr. Lisa Roy, executive director for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, will appear on CBS News Colorado at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 13 to share more about the launch of enrollment for Universal Preschool in Colorado. The platform for preschool enrollment goes live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan.17. Visit Universal Preschool (UPK) Colorado for enrollment.