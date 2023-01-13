ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Bomb threat at University of Illinois ruled unfounded

By Elyssa Kaufman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Police give 'all-clear' after bomb threat at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign responded to an unconfirmed bomb threat Friday morning.

University police said they received a call with threats of explosive devices at Davenport Hall, 607 S. Mathews Ave. in Urbana.

Police confirmed the threat was not credible. Officers will remain on the scene to continue the investigation at Davenport Hall.

"Campus community members are asked to continue avoiding Davenport Hall and the immediate surrounding area until an "all-clear" Illini-Alert is issued," police said in a written statement.

Classes begin on January 17.

