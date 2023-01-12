Paterson P-TECH High School Named a State Finalist in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Contest

PATERSON, NJ - A team of students from Paterson P-TECH High School has been selected as one of 300 state finalists throughout the nation in Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, a national competition that encourages students in grades 6 to 12 to creatively use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills to solve a community challenge.

The team has been studying algae in the Passaic River’s water in order to cultivate it as an alternative energy source – possibly one that could help power the lights at the Great Falls National Historic Park. The students, all juniors, are:

Thaddeus Chestnut

Amina Pleasant

Ahzier Clerveaux

Jesus Pimienta Diaz

They have been working with their faculty advisors on this project, Chemistry teacher Joyce Waweru, Workplace Learning teacher Stephanie Peltzer, and Technology teacher Dilek Demirors.

“We are tremendously proud of our young scientists who are applying their knowledge of science to solving a problem right here in Paterson, and potentially the world,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “Knowing that this is the kind of work our students are involved in is its own reward. I want to thank their teachers and administrators who have made our students' participation in the Solve For Tomorrow contest possible, and we wish our students the best of luck as they move onto the next phase of the competition.”

As a state finalist, Paterson P-TECH High School will receive a $2,500 prize package including Samsung products and classroom resources to complete their activity plan submission. The school has the opportunity to advance through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes. P-TECH at Paterson High School’s team must submit a plan to implement their proposal by January 18th.



