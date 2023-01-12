ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson P-TECH High School Named a State Finalist in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Contest

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

PATERSON, NJ - A team of students from Paterson P-TECH High School has been selected as one of 300 state finalists throughout the nation in Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” contest, a national competition that encourages students in grades 6 to 12 to creatively use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills to solve a community challenge.

The team has been studying algae in the Passaic River’s water in order to cultivate it as an alternative energy source – possibly one that could help power the lights at the Great Falls National Historic Park. The students, all juniors, are:

Thaddeus Chestnut
Amina Pleasant
Ahzier Clerveaux
Jesus Pimienta Diaz

They have been working with their faculty advisors on this project, Chemistry teacher Joyce Waweru, Workplace Learning teacher Stephanie Peltzer, and Technology teacher Dilek Demirors.

“We are tremendously proud of our young scientists who are applying their knowledge of science to solving a problem right here in Paterson, and potentially the world,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “Knowing that this is the kind of work our students are involved in is its own reward. I want to thank their teachers and administrators who have made our students' participation in the Solve For Tomorrow contest possible, and we wish our students the best of luck as they move onto the next phase of the competition.”

As a state finalist, Paterson P-TECH High School will receive a $2,500 prize package including Samsung products and classroom resources to complete their activity plan submission. The school has the opportunity to advance through future phases of the contest to win additional prizes. P-TECH at Paterson High School’s team must submit a plan to implement their proposal by January 18th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMncl_0kDY9exM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Summit Public Schools' 'Start Strong' Testing Results Presented at January Board of Education Meeting

SUMMIT, NJ - The winter break over, the Summit Board of Education was back at work on January 12 at a sparely attended Board meeting that lasted less than an hour. Board Member Joseph Porac was absent due to a work conflict, and Board Member Donna Miller attended virtually via a laptop set up at her place on the dais. The meeting opened with a presentation by Dr. Joseph Cordero, the District’s director of curriculum and instruction, on the results of the fall 2022 'Start Strong' testing. 'Start Strong' is a series of short tests, first mandated in the fall of 2021 by the...
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District come together as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN)

On November 29, 2022, administrators from Berkeley Heights Public Schools and Watchung Borough School District came together at 100 Connell Park to celebrate their partnerships with each other and with Fiserv, a global company, as part of the Fiserv Innovation Network (FIN). It was the first time that the group was able to gather in order to take the Fiserv Innovation Center Tour in Connell Park, and visit the facility where selected students will be participating in enrichment classes led by Fiserv engineers and team members, and teachers. In an effort to foster collaborative relationships that would advance our students’ learning...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Belmar Elementary’s Aftercare Program returns after COVID Hiatus

BELMAR, NJ — Belmar Elementary School has brought back its before-and-after school Champions program. The program has been held off in recent years due to COVID precautions, however, became available once again this month.  The program offers “learning activities, help with homework, healthy snacks, and lots of fun, all within the safety and comfort of the Belmar Elementary School.” The staff of Champions are educators themselves and can assist with keeping the children up-to-date on their studies and making sure they’re entertained. “We want a long-term solution for Belmar and Lake Como families. We hope this service can offer parents the flexibility and...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union County Teen Helps Cranford Kids Learn to Code

CRANFORD, NJ - Union County Magnet High School senior Aashi Mishra has turned her pandemic hobby of coding into a program that inspires the next generation of computer science kids.  "I love teaching kids about the field because it's a skill that they can also use to enhance the work that they want to do in the future," Mishra, a Westfield resident, told TAPinto Cranford. "Whether they want to combine computer science with medicine, environmental science, or marketing, having a background in computer science can only be an asset." Last year, Mishra launched a program called Codified at the Westfield Memorial Library , and brought this same program to the...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

50 Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School Students Excel at Model UN Conference

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – The Scotch Plains-Fanwood Model UN team recently earned numerous accolades at the YMCA Model United Nations (UN) Conference in Hershey, PA. During the weekend of January 6-8, more than 1,000 students from schools in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland participated in the conference, the first “in-person” event since 2020. Scotch Plains-Fanwood sent a team of 50 high school students, as well as advisors Brooke Oels and Erin Sassaman and teacher-chaperones Matt Ritter, Kelly Robertson, Ashley Farhan and nurse Mackie McArdle. Model UN events are simulations of the UN General Assembly and its other multilateral bodies where students perform a...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

What Increasing Enrollment Could Mean for the Wayne Public Schools

WAYNE, NJ - Superintendent of the Wayne Schools Dr. Mark Toback gave a presentation about enrollment trends at last week’s board of education meeting. In his report, he discussed the implications of increased enrollment and what it could mean for the district and the possible referendum that may be coming at some point in the near future. Every year in October, the district collects enrollment data of all its students, which is then used as the foundation for their Application for State School Aid. The amount of funding the district gets is based on the number and needs of the students. Having...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Students, Apply Now for the 2023 Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield high school seniors, it's time to apply for the Adele DeLeeuw Scholarship. DeLeeuw, a prominent Plainfield resident and a patron of the arts, established a scholarship fund to assist students in need in the Plainfield area for their pursuit of post-secondary education. The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 8. Download the application here. The scholarship fund, a part of the Plainfield Foundation, has provided over $1.4 million dollars ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 over a twenty-seven-year period. The awards are made in accordance with the terms of a bequest from DeLeeuw, who was the author of 75 books,...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Relaunches NJ's Only Financial Empowerment Center at FEC Day Event

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, was joined by Iran Lissner, Director of the Office of Financial Empowerment, and NJCDC CEO Bob Guarasci, Tuesday to announce the relaunch of the Paterson Financial Empowerment Center (FEC). The announcement came on FEC Day, created by the Office of Financial Empowerment for residents to learn more about the Center and sign up if interested.  City of Paterson staff and community members were invited to take advantage of the relaunch by meeting the counselors on-site and getting a head start on scheduling their free one-on-one counseling sessions.  “When we first kicked off the Financial Empowerment Center we were able...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township of Maplewood and Department of Community Services Announced New Manager of Arts and Culture

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - The Township of Maplewood and the Department of Community Services announce Sally Unsworth as the Manager of Arts & Culture effective January 17, 2023. Unsworth, a South Orange resident, joins Maplewood Township after serving as Seton Village Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) Coordinator in South Orange. “We are very familiar with Sally’s recent work in Seton Village as well as her long-time advocacy for the arts locally,” says Melissa Mancuso, Director of the Department of Community Services. “She has a deep commitment to accessible, inclusive, and dynamic programming, and we are thrilled that she can hit the ground running...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Elementary School Teacher Publishes Children's Book, Spreads Message of Love and Support

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway has written recently about several children's authors with Rahway connections who visited the district's elementary schools. Most recently, we also published a story about a children's author from a neighboring town. See those stories here, here, and here. But, then, when Roosevelt School paraprofessional Wendy DeChellis reached out to alert us to the fact that the school had its very own in-house children's author, we thought it was about time we learned more. Laura Elizabeth Necci is a PSD (Preschool Student with a Disability) teacher in Roosevelt. Her book, Luna the Lion, was just published in November by Halo Publishing International and emphasizes some of...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth’s Massimo Deli to Participate as State Finalists in 2023 MeatBall Bowl

KENILWORTH, NJ – It is confirmed. The recent winners of the Best Mutz in New Jersey, Massimo Deli, will be participating at Pizza Bowl 3 for the best meatballs in the state. Massimo’s is among 15 other establishments competing for the Best Balls in Jersey Trophy at the Feb 4 event. The deli made the top four for the central jersey region after a month of voting that took place on the social media group Jersey Pizza Joints. Pizza Bowl 3 will be held at the Meadowlands where not only Jersey’s best meatballs will be decided but as the name states, the best...
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Trash Talk at a Council Meeting Lights a Creative Spark for a Princeton Lecturer

Princeton, NJ –Normally we don’t take note of student performances at Princeton University. There are a lot of them, and you can try to keep track by consulting the university’s main events calendar, as well as some of the other calendars maintained by individual programs. But one coming up on Friday, January 20, at the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Center for the Arts is irresistible to anyone – like us – who has sat through all too many municipal meetings with their assorted laughable moments, melodramatic turns, and general histrionics. Theater lecturer Aaron Landsman's freshman seminar will present a 35-minute...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eagle Scout Court of Honor Held for Christopher Susnosky

MONTVILLE, NJ – Boy Scout Christopher Susnosky celebrated his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Jan. 8, when Scouts and dignitaries gathered at the Montville Senior House to participate in the rite of passage for the 15-year-old Montville Township High School sophomore. Susnosky’s project involved cleaning the orange trail at the Montville Township Community Park, followed by blazing the trail.  A walkover bridge was built at the end of the trail over a small drainage ditch as part of the project, as well as installing a new map key at the end of the trail near the high school. He estimates...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Humbled Amna Maria Martino is Looking Forward to her Bloomfield High Hall of Fame Induction

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Anna Maria Martino was graduated from Bloomfield High School some 40 years ago. Yet, her love for Bloomfield High School and the days she spent there, as a standout student-athlete, resonates well. Martino will be one of six who will be inducted into the Bloomfield High Hall of Fame, Class of 2023, on April 27. She will join Mike Carter Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Sarah Prezioso and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ A humbled Martino spoke eloquently about her...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Residents Named to Dean's List at Kutztown University

KUTZTOWN, PA (01/09/2023) - More than 1,980 students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the Dean's List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60. Included in this fall list are the following from Phillipsburg, NJ: Tara L Rothrock, Phillipsburg, NJ Joely Melinda Solovei, Phillipsburg, NJ Abigail Vogt, Phillipsburg, NJ Founded in 1866, Kutztown University is a proud member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. It is located on 289 acres nestled in the beautiful East Penn Valley in Berks County, between Reading and Allentown. As the region's center for excellence in academics, culture and public engagement, Kutztown's programs and reputation for quality offer students the opportunity to discover lifelong avenues of learning and discovery. Kutztown students select from more than 130 areas of study within four colleges in a diverse liberal arts academic environment. Additionally, KU's NCAA Division II athletics program features 22 varsity sports, and the school offers more than 160 student clubs and organizations. For more information, please visit www.kutztown.edu.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

‘On Borrowed Time’: Westfield Resident Thanks Hospital Staff For Her Recovery

WESTFIELD, NJ — Layla Halterman is grateful she’s alive. The Westfield High School graduate was diagnosed with Steven-Johnson syndrome in 2017, a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, that put her in the pediatric unit of Overlook Medical Center twice. “I was there for a good two to three weeks each time,” said Halterman, now a 22-year-old senior at Ursinus College. “I always like to joke that it was my second home at that point in my life.” Last week, Halterman returned to the hospital to thank the staff that helped her through the difficult time — people whom...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Council Public Involvement: Bellinger Looks to Zoom; Residents Look to Switching Agenda Items

PARAMUS, NJ - While Council Member MariaElana Bellinger sparked conversation among the council on increasing public involvement through virtual options, the Paramus residents who were in person at the meeting argued for their involvement in the meeting -- specifically before closed session. During her council member report at Tuesday night’s meeting, January 17, Bellinger asked the council to consider a virtual participation option for town council meetings, either through posted recordings or a service like Zoom. “I think remote is something that has become the way of the world, post-COVID,” Bellinger said. Council Member Ace Antonio raised questions about cybersecurity, and Borough Attorney Brian Giblin...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Anna Easter Brown Historical Marker Rededicated at West Orange Public Library

WEST ORANGE, NJ --- The West Orange Public Library hosted a rededication ceremony on January 15 for the Anna Easter Brown historical marker on the front lawn. It was hosted by Rho Gamma Omega chapter which is a member of the national Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (AKA).  The ceremony honored Anna Easter Brown who was a former West Orange resident and founding member of AKA. It was the first sorority for African-American women in the United States and began at Howard University in 1908. The West Orange marker was originally dedicated on February 12, 2016, and funded by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.  Trina Brinkley of Rho Gamma Omega served as the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy