BELLEVILLE, NJ -- Verona was nearly perfect from the foul line in its 47-39 boys basketball victory over Belleville on Thursday.

The Hillbillies (5-6) sank 15 of 16 foul shots, outscoring Belleville in each quarter as they slowly added to their lead.

Senior guard Alex Rodriguez led Verona with 16 points and hit six of seven from the line. Andrew Boyle hit for 11 points. Riley Ying was six for six at the stripe.