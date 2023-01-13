ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy and mild Sunday, rain and snow chances follow

Temps started our unusually mild today across central and southwest Kansas, especially for an early morning in January. Warm air continues to move into the Sunflower State as strong south to southwest winds carry us through Sunday. Temperatures will rocket into the 60s in much of Kansas with 50s far northwest where there will be a lighter northwest to northeast wind behind a weak cool front.
KANSAS STATE
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild January weekend, rain and snow chances next week

After a chilly beginning around Kansas with temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s early today, increasing southerly winds will bring a milder day to the state with high reaching into the 50s and a fair amount of sunshine mixed with high clouds. Southerly winds can gust to 25 mph at times in much of Kansas but won’t be quite as strong in the northwest.
KANSAS STATE
Snow, rain, and colder air return by Wednesday

Our next system is on the approach and you will notice a gradual uptick in cloud cover today just before it arrives. Winds are also light to start the day but they will pick back up during the evening as the system moves in. We will lose some of the...
KANSAS STATE

