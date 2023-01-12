Read full article on original website
Why Jair Bolsonaro Won't Be Extradited From Florida
Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro has called on the U.S. to work on having the former Brazilian president "extradited."
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress 'freedom fighters'
Steve Bannon has long promoted claims of voter fraud on his show, and is now lauding the crowd that stormed Brazil's Congress.
"He certainly did": Trump's brag that he showed how "corrupt our government is" badly backfires
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twitter users are mocking former president Donald Trump following his latest Truth Social post, Huffpost reports. Trump, who is currently under investigation...
Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
BRASILIA/ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 9 (Reuters) - Far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida on Monday with stomach pains as 1,500 of his supporters were rounded up in Brasilia after storming key buildings in the capital over the weekend.
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro’s ex-minister after Brasília rampage
BRASILIA, Brazil — A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital’s most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who was Bolsonaro’s...
Donald Trump Receives Summons as He's Sued for Millions Over Jan. 6 'Conspiracy'
The partner of a Capitol police officer who died after suffering two strokes during the Jan. 6 riots is suing the former president for $10 million.
Justice Is Coming for Donald Trump
“Many secrets, no mysteries”: That is the basic rule of all Donald Trump scandals. There has never been any mystery about what happened on January 6, 2021. As Senator Mitch McConnell said at Trump’s second impeachment trial, “There’s no question—none—that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In a deposition, the former president said the word meant "to do an act that she said happened, which didn't happen."
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro accused of trashing the nation's iconic presidential palace, says report
A GloboNews reporter was shown torn furnishings, leaky ceilings, broken windows, and damaged works of art at Brasília's Palácio da Alvorada.
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Here's The Real Agenda Behind The Republican Debt Ceiling Threats
A closer look at Kevin McCarthy's misleading ― and revealing ― case for playing chicken with the debt ceiling
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
‘They Did Not Stand By’: Proud Boys Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial Kicks Off With Opening Statements
After a nearly three-week contentious jury selection process and a flurry of activity involving one of the defendant’s lawyers, jurors in the Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case finally got to hear opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough was the first to speak to jurors about Enrique...
Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio's attorney says Trump to blame for Jan. 6: trial updates
The defendants face numerous charges in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the rare charge of seditious conspiracy.
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Donald Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Spark Calls for Fresh Investigation
The former president has hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his resorts, which are funded by the gulf kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
