wtaq.com
Work Search Requirement Vote Coming This Week
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A referendum on public assistance is being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. A question they’re hoping to put on the April ballot would ask if able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer funded benefits.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate
The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
ncsl.org
Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President
Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
Evers picks ex-Democratic lawmaker to lead parole commission
Gov. Tony Evers plans to appoint a former Democratic legislator to lead Wisconsin's parole commission. Evers' office announced Friday that he plans to pick former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach.
GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin to Host MLK Day Event
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be participating in the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th and the staff is inviting visitors to take part as well. It is being described as a day of service and visitors are asked to contribute to a food...
voiceofalexandria.com
GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work
The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin veteran receives “Quilt of Valor” | WFRV Local 5
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quilt of Valor is honoring a remarkable woman in a unique way. The program is providing a quilt for Veteran Lanore Anderson. LaNore’s son says his mother is a hero and her sacrifices have inspired many near and far. “The sacrifice that our mother...
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
wisconsinrightnow.com
10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips
We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. joins coalition in support of the Biden Administration’s Student Debt Cancellation Plan
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers announced that Wis. has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the federal government in two cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. According to a media release from the Wisconsin...
‘Urban’ no more: Census reclassifies dozens of Wisconsin places as ‘rural’
More than 40 Wisconsin communities previously classified as “urban” by the U.S. Census Bureau are now “rural” in the wake of the federal agency changing its definitions. But the implications of this change are unclear to Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities,...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate plans to propose Friday moving to a 3.25% flat income tax rate, a roughly $5 billion proposal that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block.
Wisconsin patients seeking medication abortions find new option in Rockford clinic
A former Wisconsin abortion provider has opened a new clinic across state lines in hopes of filling a gap for patients no longer able to receive the procedure in the state. Dr. Dennis Christensen opened the Rockford Family Planning Center last week and has since treated a handful of people from both Illinois and Wisconsin.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Yes, Rebecca, The Patriarchy is Real
“This is a man’s world”—James Brown’s lyrics seemed to have resonated with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch this week. In an interview with Wisconsin Eye, Kleefisch touted her desire to help more women to run for office after ‘shocking’ treatment of her family. A Journal-Sentinel article about the WisEye interview points to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Tim Michels after he learned that Kleefisch’s daughter was accompanied to a school dance by the son of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. Hagedorn, a conservative justice, delivered the swing vote in 4-3 decisions blocking Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Wisconsin (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2023).
Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
