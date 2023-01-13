ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Work Search Requirement Vote Coming This Week

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A referendum on public assistance is being proposed by Republican leaders in the Wisconsin legislature. A question they’re hoping to put on the April ballot would ask if able-bodied childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer funded benefits.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Fort resident, UW-Whitewater associate professor named Wisconsin Poet Laureate

The Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission (WPLC) announced earlier this week that Nicholas Gulig, a resident of Fort Atkinson and associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been selected as the state’s poet laureate. According to the release, Gulig began his two-year term Saturday, and will serve until the...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
ncsl.org

Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President

Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP introduces flat tax for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican Senate leader introduced a tax plan Friday that would reduce income taxes for residents over the next three years so that all Wisconsinites would pay a single rate of 3.25% by 2026. That would lower the rates for all Wisconsinites but would have a higher impact on the state’s top brackets. The rates range from...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Wisconsin (And Where to See Fossils Today) Dinosaurs are a fascinating topic for many people, and their remains can be found worldwide. While it is well known that dinosaurs roamed the land that is now the U.S. millions of years ago, including the T-rex and the Brachiosaurus, have you ever wondered if they ever roamed the valleys of Wisconsin?
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin to Host MLK Day Event

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be participating in the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th and the staff is inviting visitors to take part as well. It is being described as a day of service and visitors are asked to contribute to a food...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

GOP wants voters to weigh in on whether welfare recipients should look for work

The Legislature’s top Republicans are proposing asking voters in April whether some adults should have to actively seek work to continue receiving taxpayer-funded benefits. “Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” the referendum would read, according to the joint resolution introduced Friday by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin veteran receives “Quilt of Valor” | WFRV Local 5

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Quilt of Valor is honoring a remarkable woman in a unique way. The program is providing a quilt for Veteran Lanore Anderson. LaNore’s son says his mother is a hero and her sacrifices have inspired many near and far. “The sacrifice that our mother...
WISCONSIN STATE
US 104.9

These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin

Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

10 Interesting Wisconsin Books: Hiking, Ghost Stories, History, Day Trips

We’ve rounded up 10 interesting Wisconsin books. We’re a Wisconsin news site, and we like to promote our state and help Wisconsin authors. Any purchases through the links below also help fund our news content at Wisconsin Right Now. We also round up promo codes for our readers. You can see our latest promo code story here.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Yes, Rebecca, The Patriarchy is Real

“This is a man’s world”—James Brown’s lyrics seemed to have resonated with former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch this week. In an interview with Wisconsin Eye, Kleefisch touted her desire to help more women to run for office after ‘shocking’ treatment of her family. A Journal-Sentinel article about the WisEye interview points to former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Tim Michels after he learned that Kleefisch’s daughter was accompanied to a school dance by the son of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn. Hagedorn, a conservative justice, delivered the swing vote in 4-3 decisions blocking Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Wisconsin (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2023).
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy