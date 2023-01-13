The 7th grade Knights entered WCJC play with high aspirations of another conference championship. Those aspirations came crashing down with a THUD. Benton Central defeated the Knights 35 to 32 in the morning semi final. A huge momentum change came when the Bison hit 2 free throws and took an errant inbounds pass and hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer to go up 5 points. The second half was a back and forth affair where the Knights could never get over the hump. Brett Parker led the offense with 18 points. Eli Thompson managed 8 points despite being triple teamed in the post most of the game.

OXFORD, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO