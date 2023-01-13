Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Nanovesicles from cells for biomedical applications
National University of Singapore scientists have fabricated nano-sized vesicles from cells via a cell shearing approach that can be used for various biomedical applications. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are naturally occurring cell-secreted lipid-bound membrane vesicles found in all biological fluids. They have gained much attention for their potential role in several biomedical applications including diagnostic purposes (biomarkers), as therapeutic agents and as drug delivery systems. The use of EVs as therapeutic agents, particularly those obtained from stem cells, has shown regenerative and/or tissue reparative effects.
MedicalXpress
Investigating the interface between biomaterials and cells to help regenerate body tissues
One of the approaches to improve the regeneration of body tissues is to focus on the physical surface cues of the biomaterial to see how different surface topographies such as tiny pillars may instruct cells "to do what we want them to do"—in this case regenerate bone tissue. "The...
Phys.org
The proteins that fix (almost) everything
Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
technologynetworks.com
Hyperactive Cell Metabolism Linked to Biological Aging
Why do cells, and by extension humans, age? The answer may have a lot to do with mitochondria, the organelles that supply cells with energy. Though that idea is not new, direct evidence in human cells had been lacking. Until now. In a study published in Communications Biology, a team...
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say
A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors
Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.
mRNA vaccine-induced IgG4 class switch: What it means for cancer and IgG4-related diseases
A recent study, published in the prestigious journal Science Immunology, has sparked a lot of debate on the efficacy and safety of repeated mRNA vaccinations, especially regarding a set of autoimmune diseases known as IgG4-related diseases (IgG4RD) and cancer.
MedicalXpress
Scientists test new way to treat eczema
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis—eczema. Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Simultaneously Kills and Prevents Brain Tumors
Dual-action cell therapy engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate primary tumor and prevent cancer’s recurrence. Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials
Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria affect brain health, mouse study shows
A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines—the so-called gut microbiome—have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Scientists reprogrammed mice's genes to live longer, and it worked!
Scientists at a San Diego-based biotech company Rejuvenate Bio claim to have increased the age of mice by reprogramming their genes. They believe their gene therapy actually works like a reverse aging technique that one day might be used for rejuvenating humans. The researchers introduced three reprogramming genes into mice...
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Intestinal bacteria may have an anti-inflammatory effect
According to a recent study, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have the same composition of gut bacteria compared to individuals without MS. The findings indicate that types of gut bacteria in people who have MS may vary depending on whether they are experiencing symptoms. The research suggests...
technologynetworks.com
TTP Introduces Cellular Origins, a TTP Company Focused on Delivering Scalable Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies
TTP plc (TTP) has today announced the launch of Cellular Origins, a TTP Company. Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change. By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins enables full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.
technologynetworks.com
Highly Mature Neurons Created
Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
technologynetworks.com
Existing Antipsychotic Drugs Could Be Promising Type 2 Diabetes Treatments
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with Type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren’t able to take other currently available treatments. “There is a growing need to find new therapies for Type...
technologynetworks.com
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors
Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...
Comments / 0