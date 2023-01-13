ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nanovesicles from cells for biomedical applications

National University of Singapore scientists have fabricated nano-sized vesicles from cells via a cell shearing approach that can be used for various biomedical applications. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are naturally occurring cell-secreted lipid-bound membrane vesicles found in all biological fluids. They have gained much attention for their potential role in several biomedical applications including diagnostic purposes (biomarkers), as therapeutic agents and as drug delivery systems. The use of EVs as therapeutic agents, particularly those obtained from stem cells, has shown regenerative and/or tissue reparative effects.
The proteins that fix (almost) everything

Proteins can make any inventor green with envy. It is proteins that make the body work. But when these same super-substances make mistakes, we may get sick with things like cancer or Alzheimer's disease. The job of researchers is to sort out the proteins when they malfunction. If you google...
Hyperactive Cell Metabolism Linked to Biological Aging

Why do cells, and by extension humans, age? The answer may have a lot to do with mitochondria, the organelles that supply cells with energy. Though that idea is not new, direct evidence in human cells had been lacking. Until now. In a study published in Communications Biology, a team...
A new way of killing cancer cells could pave the way for a cure, scientists say

A new way of using DNA to kill cancer cells which could pave the way for a cure for the disease has been created by scientists. The method targets human cervical cancer and breast cancer-derived cells, as well as malignant melanoma cells in mice. It uses a pair of hair clip shaped, cancer-killing DNA which were injected into cancer cells. When they were injected into them, they connected to molecules called microRNA which are overproduced in certain cancers. Once connected to the microRNA they unravelled and formed longer chains of DNA which created an immune...
Malek Sherif

Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.
Scientists test new way to treat eczema

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis—eczema. Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence...
Revolutionary Cancer Vaccine Simultaneously Kills and Prevents Brain Tumors

Dual-action cell therapy engineered to eliminate established tumors and train the immune system to eradicate primary tumor and prevent cancer’s recurrence. Scientists are harnessing a new way to turn cancer cells into potent, anti-cancer agents. In the latest work from the lab of Khalid Shah, MS, PhD, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, investigators have developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity, training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring. The team tested their dual-action, cancer-killing vaccine in an advanced mouse model of the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma, with promising results. Findings are published in Science Translational Medicine.
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels

Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells

The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
Lab-Grown Retinas to Restore Vision Are a Step Closer to Human Trials

Scientists from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in the US have coaxed light-sensitive eye cells grown in a lab to reconnect after separation, an important step for transplantation into patients to treat various eye diseases. Working together, these photoreceptor cells combine with other cells to form the retina; a thin layer of tissue at the back of the eye responsible for transforming wavelengths of light into signals the brain interprets as vision. It's been a goal of researchers to grow retinal cells outside the body and use them to replace dead or dysfunctional tissues inside the eye. In 2014, the researchers generated organoids (cell...
Gut bacteria affect brain health, mouse study shows

A growing pile of evidence indicates that the tens of trillions of microbes that normally live in our intestines—the so-called gut microbiome—have far-reaching effects on how our bodies function. Members of this microbial community produce vitamins, help us digest food, prevent the overgrowth of harmful bacteria and regulate the immune system, among other benefits. Now, a new study suggests that the gut microbiome also plays a key role in the health of our brains, according to researchers from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Intestinal bacteria may have an anti-inflammatory effect

According to a recent study, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have the same composition of gut bacteria compared to individuals without MS. The findings indicate that types of gut bacteria in people who have MS may vary depending on whether they are experiencing symptoms. The research suggests...
TTP Introduces Cellular Origins, a TTP Company Focused on Delivering Scalable Manufacture of Cell and Gene Therapies

TTP plc (TTP) has today announced the launch of Cellular Origins, a TTP Company. Cellular Origins is a TTP spin-out, created to enable scalable, cost-effective and efficient manufacture of cell and gene therapies. Cellular Origins’ proprietary technology addresses the current barriers associated with the manufacture of advanced therapies that are in late-stage development, enabling commercial manufacturing without process change. By providing a solution for automated sterile fluidic interconnection that has the flexibility to adapt and link current and future bioprocess equipment, Cellular Origins enables full automation of current cell therapy manufacturing and future innovation of new processes.
Highly Mature Neurons Created

Northwestern University-led researchers have created the first highly mature neurons from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), a feat that opens new opportunities for medical research and potential transplantation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and traumatic injuries. Although previous researchers have differentiated stem cells to become neurons, those neurons were functionally...
Existing Antipsychotic Drugs Could Be Promising Type 2 Diabetes Treatments

Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with Type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren’t able to take other currently available treatments. “There is a growing need to find new therapies for Type...
How Specialized Immune Cells Can Detect "Invisible" Tumors

Scientists from the Netherlands Cancer Institute and Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) have discovered the way in which specialized immune cells can detect and remove cancers that are "invisible" to the conventional defense mechanisms employed by the immune system. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies against cancer. The findings...

