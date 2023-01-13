Read full article on original website
KoRn launches makeup inspired by album that had ‘Freak On A Leash’
KoRn has announced they are teaming up Hipdot, a cosmetic store, to release a makeup palette inspired by the hit album ‘Follow The Leader’ that featured hit songs such as ‘Freak on A Leash and ‘Got The Life.’ KoRn says the palette consists of 8 amazing “tracks” of various, pigmented textures. The collection is vegan, free of […]
Actor Who Plastered His Headshot Around London, New York Nabs Agent, Looks to Future
The name Medhi Hamadouchi may not mean much to you but anyone who’s set foot in central London this year may well recognize Hamadouchi’s face. At the beginning of January the actor plastered 5,000 posters around the capital featuring his headshot and a QR code leading to his website. Despite being chastised by Westminster council (who he says sent him an email begging him to stop fly-posting) and, on one occasion, being chased by what he thinks was a police officer who caught him sticking up a poster, Hamadouchi’s self-publicity paid off: not only has he gone somewhat viral but he...
Tony Hawk brings 'Superman' full circle for performance with Goldfinger
Hardcore gamers will remember the soundtracks that the ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ video game series brought to bedrooms and family rooms worldwide and Cali Ska-Punks Goldfinger who were a major part of the hype with their 1996 single “Superman.”
