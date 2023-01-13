Funeral Services for Kip Ringo, 59, Clinton resident will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau Lee Funeral Home. Gregory Kip Ringo was born November 12, 1963,...

CLINTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO