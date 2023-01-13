ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Agriculture Secretary Announces First Recipients of Farmer Veteran Grants Through the Wolf Administration’s Historic PA Farm Bill

By Jacob Deemer
explore venango
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Regional bank announces closures

A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA adopts new regulations for drinking water

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims

The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'

Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
echo-pilot.com

Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)

Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations

The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second highest quarter of the year. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy