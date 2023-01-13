Agriculture Secretary Announces First Recipients of Farmer Veteran Grants Through the Wolf Administration’s Historic PA Farm Bill

Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Manure from the Farm Show recycled for use across Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As hundreds of thousands of people filed through the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex, hundreds of thousands of pounds of manure piled up. While it’s not the sight or smell that draws the large crowds, it's still an important part of Pennsylvania’s agriculture. "Cow manure...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
newsfromthestates.com
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
bctv.org
Wolf Administration Announces $3.2 Million Investment for Trail Gaps, ATV Projects
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn Wednesday announced an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth. The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23...
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
abc27.com
Midstate vendors on list for Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Celebration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled...
This Historic Spot is Included Among The Top 5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania
According to a U.S. News ranking considering sights, culture, adventurous pursuits and accessibility, as well as expert and user feedback, the historic spot pictured above is included among the top 5 places to visit in Pennsylvania.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Some lawmakers are trying to sneak through legislation to advance their hardline agenda | Opinion
Despite Pennsylvania voters’ overwhelming rejection of hardliner policies this past November, as the new legislative session begins, it’s clear very little has changed in Harrisburg.
Regional bank announces closures
A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
PA adopts new regulations for drinking water
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, new regulations have been adopted to protect PA’s drinking water from PFAS chemicals by setting limits on two different kinds of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances. New maximum contaminant levels (MCL) for perfluoro octane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) have been […]
abc27.com
Midstate farms named ‘Century Farms’ at the PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farm families at the 2023 PA Farm Show whose farms were named “Century Farms.”. Farms in Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Montour, Northampton, and Perry counties were honored with the title. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims
The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'
Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
echo-pilot.com
Why gas & booze prices are increasing in Pa. (No, it's not just due to inflation.)
Talk of tamping down government-triggered price hikes has been central to Republican senatorial focus in Harrisburg early in this new legislative session. On Wednesday, the GOP-led Senate advanced a bill by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Cambria/Centre/Clearfield) to end the gas tax hike increase that went into effect Jan. 1. Another Republican senator is also calling for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, aka PLCB, to halt its plan to raise retail prices at state-run alcohol stores by 4%.
Gov. Wolf makes Pennsylvania history with most pardons as second term wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has officially made history in Pennsylvania by signing the most pardons — including 369 final pardons this week. Wolf’s last batch of pardons as Governor brought his total to 2,540 more than double the previous number set by Gov. Ed Rendell with 1,122 pardons granted. “I have taken […]
FOX43.com
Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP
DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
bctv.org
State Police Announce Fourth Quarter Firearms Purchase Denial Investigations
The Pennsylvania State Police announced the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter, which was the second highest quarter of the year. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
