AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston scored 17 points and Shaylee Gonzales had five of her 11 in a game-breaking 13-0 run in the fourth quarter and Texas defeated No. 15 Iowa State 68-53 on Sunday. Izzi Zingaro's layup to open the fourth quarter pulled the Cyclones within 52-49 but...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO