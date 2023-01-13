Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
January Antlerless Season underway
(Area) Wednesday marked the start of the Iowa’ DNR’s first ever January antlerless season. It runs until January 22nd. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Adair, Adams, Taylor, and Union counties are all involved. However, some counties are sold out. “Still a few tag available in Adams and Clark counties, but Adair, Taylor and Union are sold out.”
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
One killed in accident with DOT truck in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a car accident with a DOT maintenance vehicle on I-235 Thursday afternoon. At around 2:26 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a DOT maintenance vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-235 at the Guthrie […]
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police release name of man who killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a Des Moines man who died Thursday afternoon when his vehicle crashed into an Iowa Department of Transportation maintenance truck. It happened in the 2300 block of I-235 just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Des Moines Police Department. First responders were called to the […]
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
ankenyfanatic.com
Centennial wrestlers beat Humboldt to earn 3rd-place finish at Osage Duals
The Ankeny Centennial wrestlers earned a third-place finish in the Osage Duals on Saturday. After going 2-2 during the preliminary rounds, the eighth-ranked Jaguars posted a 39-30 victory over Humboldt in the third-place match. They are now 19-5 on the season. “We had a little bit of a letdown after...
KJ Adams sinks ISU’s upset hopes at KU
(Lawrence, KS) #14 Iowa State went toe-to-toe with #2 Kansas on the road Saturday. Gabe Kalscheur made a 3-pointer with :35 left to tie the game at 60. KJ Adams Jr. answered for Kansas with :10 left to give the Jayhawks a 62-60 win. 16-1 KU led 29-28 at the...
KIMT
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
