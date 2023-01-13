GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) will return to The Melrose Ballroom in New York City with their upcoming “Eye For An Eye” event on March 17th. The show will feature KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Homicide among other notable talents. KUSHIDA will debut for the promotion against an opponent yet to be named. The show will air on FITE TV.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO