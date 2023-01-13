Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation + ‘Being The Elite’
You can check out this week’s episode of ‘Being the Elite’ below:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. * Athena vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – KUSHIDA’s GCW Debut, Maki Itoh Returns To GCW, Thunder Rosa Vlog
GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) will return to The Melrose Ballroom in New York City with their upcoming “Eye For An Eye” event on March 17th. The show will feature KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Homicide among other notable talents. KUSHIDA will debut for the promotion against an opponent yet to be named. The show will air on FITE TV.
ewrestlingnews.com
RAW’s 30th Anniversary Show Is Almost Sold Out
WWE Monday Night RAW, the longest-running weekly episodic television program in cable television history, first aired on television on January 11, 1993, and emanated from the Hammerstein Ballroom in the Manhattan Center. On January 23, 2023, WWE will broadcast the 30th Anniversary edition of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble Pitches Made, Lio Rush Set For PROGRESS Event
WWE has recently held multiple meetings internally to listen to pitches for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on January 28th. Former Superstar Lio Rush will debut for PROGRESS Wrestling this coming weekend against Danny Black. The bout will mark Rush’s in-ring return following his injury at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. You can see the match poster below:
ewrestlingnews.com
The Latest Update On Vince McMahon Returning To WWE TV
On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon is back working at the office in Stamford, CT. According to reports, there’s a growing feeling within the company that McMahon is looking to return to WWE television; not just behind the scenes, but on-screen as well. Meltzer said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricky Steamboat Reminisces On WrestleMania 25 Match With Chris Jericho
At WrestleMania 25, Chris Jericho wrestled WWE Hall of Famers Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a handicap match, where Jericho emerged victorious. Ricky Steamboat, who produced the best performance of the three legends, reminisced on the match...
ewrestlingnews.com
Viewership & Ratings Improve For The Latest Episode Of Young Rock
The latest episode of Young Rock, which is titled “Going Heavy,” did well in television ratings this week. Spoiler TV is reporting that the show was up in viewership from the previous episode. The January 13th episode garnered 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million viewers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Recalls Working With Tully Blanchard, Wishes Him Well
Tully Blanchard recently announced that he is no longer with AEW or ROH, and that he “would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows and things.”. On the latest episode of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed Blanchard’s complicated AEW departure...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kaun Discusses Formation Of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona
Kaun was a recent guest of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed the formation of The Embassy, and what it’s like to work with Toa Liona. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. Working with Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each...
ewrestlingnews.com
More Matches Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley 2023
More matches have been confirmed for the hotly anticipated NJPW Battle in the Valley event. During this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, it was announced that Jay White will face Eddie Kingston at next month’s show. Homicide will also face Tom Lawlor in a ‘filthy rules’ match, which...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Who Is In Charge Of The WWE Vignettes For Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Rhodes recently made his return to TV, appearing on the December 26th edition of RAW via a pre-taped video. WWE has also been hyping his return.
