Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Former WWE Star On Possible Royal Rumble Appearance: ‘I Live In Texas, I’m Ready’
Candice Michelle, a former WWE Women’s Champion, hasn’t wrestled in over a decade. However, she’s very open to a WWE Royal Rumble appearance. In her era, Candice wasn’t allowed to compete in a Royal Rumble bout, as WWE Divas in the mid-2000s were used much differently than today.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
Mike Bailey Reveals Bryan Danielson & Ricochet As Dream Opponents
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey was recently interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion, during which he was asked which wrestlers he would like to share the ring with. Bailey didn’t waste any time in naming Bryan Danielson and Ricochet as his dream opponents. You can check out some highlights from the...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Stipulation Announced For Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan KOPW Title Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Shingo Takagi will defend the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Championship against Great-O-Khan in an MMA rules match at the upcoming “The New Beginning” event in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the stipulation, which won the majority of votes against Takagi’s proposed stipulation...
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Various News – KUSHIDA’s GCW Debut, Maki Itoh Returns To GCW, Thunder Rosa Vlog
GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) will return to The Melrose Ballroom in New York City with their upcoming “Eye For An Eye” event on March 17th. The show will feature KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley, and Homicide among other notable talents. KUSHIDA will debut for the promotion against an opponent yet to be named. The show will air on FITE TV.
Dax Harwood Claims Road Dogg Is “Spinning A Narrative” Over Heat Between Them
FTR’s Dax Harwood has cast doubt over just how genuine an apology from ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James really is. Last month, Harwood addressed his issues with James stemming from their time in WWE. In response, James apologized for not thanking Harwood after The Revival took bumps for...
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is interested in main eventing WrestleMania 39 this year. The Architect took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to headline WWE’s top pay-per-view event of the year. He wrote,. “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place on...
