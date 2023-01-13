ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

OBA

Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Charity Fish Fry planned in honor of Cpl. Hamilton

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa Star Charity foundation along with Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant is hosting a fish fry to help the family of Cpl. Ray Hamilton. Hamilton was shot and killed on Dec. 24 during a domestic violence-related scene in Fort Walton beach. Fish Fry Details: All proceeds will go to the Okaloosa […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 16-23

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project in Niceville.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO investigating gas odor in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents on Buxtons Way and Mill Pond Cove Saturday afternoon. Officials said there was a strong smell of gas in the Freeport neighborhood. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking people to avoid the area located off of 83-A.
FREEPORT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
FOLEY, AL
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of Santa Rosa Island, Florida in 1861

The Battle of Santa Rosa Island — also known as the Assault on Camp Brown — was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America on October 9, 1861, during the Civil War. Under orders from General Braxton Bragg, Brigadier General Richard H. Anderson led a small contingent of Confederate troops in a surprise attack on Union forces near Fort Pickens, under the command of Colonel Harvey Brown. Anderson sailed from the mainland in two small steamers and landed on Santa Rosa Island, roughly four miles east of the fort. Anderson proceeded to divide his men into three columns and marched toward the fort. Approaching Fort Pickens, the Confederates attacked the 6th Regiment of New York Volunteers at their camp, about a mile from the fort. The New Yorkers were routed and retreated. Anderson decided to take defensive positions, in the hope the fort would surrender. However, Union reinforcements arrived at the fort and Colonel Brown launched a successful attack on Anderson and his men, forcing them to withdraw and leave the island. At some point, Anderson received a severe wound to his left elbow.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Celebration of life for JJ Mack set for Feb. 5 in Bear Point

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A celebration of life has been planned for Victor James Culmone, better known locally as musician JJ Mack, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. Friends and family will gather on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. at the Bear Point Civic Association Building. The day will include hors de oeuvres and other light refreshments.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Swim advisory issued for Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health issued a swimming advisory for Mobile Bay and Bon Secour Bay at Mary Ann Nelson Public Beach Access in Baldwin County. According to the ADPH, two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area...
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

