Oregon, WI

Boys swimming: Oregon earns Badger West split with Sauk Prairie, Edgewood

The Oregon boys swimming team won six events to finish second in the Lightning Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, at Appleton High School. “This meet is always a highlight of the season, with the guys getting to travel a bit outside our area and seeing some different teams from around the state,” Oregon coach Justin Sawran said. “The energy was high and electric. It’s so much fun to watch the team come together and motivate each other and see the results of their hard work.”
OREGON, WI
Mentoring the next generation: A Q&A with ‘Be A Champion’ volunteers

January is National Mentoring Month, and the Oregon School District (OSD) and the Friends of the Oregon School District (FOSD) are celebrating the local volunteers that make the “Be A Champion” Mentor Program a success. Each week, community members involved in the program give an hour of their...
OREGON, WI
Ballots set for Brooklyn's Village Board election in April

Deadlines to submit nomination paperwork for the spring election on Tuesday, April 4 passed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Incumbents and newcomers alike are contending for positions on the Village of Brooklyn's Board. The Observer reached out to candidates and offered a flexible, written forum to (re)introduce themselves...
BROOKLYN, WI

