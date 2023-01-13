Walmart, the popular retail giant, has been receiving backlash from customers over its new delivery service that uses drones. Customers in Glendale, Arizona, who live near a Walmart store that hosts a DroneUp hub, have complained that the drones are creating a nuisance and raising privacy concerns. The company has been testing the service in 2020 to deliver COVID-19 testing kits in select markets and has since expanded the offering to select stores in multiple cities across seven states. The service charges customers $3.99 and promises delivery within 30 minutes.

