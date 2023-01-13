ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Customers Slam Walmart's Drone Delivery Service For Violating Privacy

Walmart, the popular retail giant, has been receiving backlash from customers over its new delivery service that uses drones. Customers in Glendale, Arizona, who live near a Walmart store that hosts a DroneUp hub, have complained that the drones are creating a nuisance and raising privacy concerns. The company has been testing the service in 2020 to deliver COVID-19 testing kits in select markets and has since expanded the offering to select stores in multiple cities across seven states. The service charges customers $3.99 and promises delivery within 30 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy