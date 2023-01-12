ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
pethelpful.com

Cat Faces Off with Mountain Lion After It Approaches the Family Home

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Instagram user @pandemicthecat recently posted one of the wildest videos we’ve ever seen. It’s almost hard to believe this happened. If you happen to live in an area where wild animals roam, make sure you have a big dog and don’t let your cat outside.
Deseret News

Why do dogs tilt their heads?

How much can dogs understand? Do dogs listen when humans speak? Researchers have found that dogs may be trying to understand us better when they turn their heads, and may know that they are being told important information.
The US Sun

Fitbit owners are just noticing game-changing iPhone and Android hack

YOUR Fitbit has a hidden hack that anyone with an iPhone or Android should know. It can help you when you're in a sticky situation. We've all misplaced our phones at home – and it can be infuriating. You feel like you're looking everywhere but you just can't find...
InsideHook

What Exactly Is Wireless TV and Is It Our Home Theater Future?

A 97-inch screen is impressive. More impressive? A 97-inch screen that doesn’t have any input cables. That’s the wireless TV reality LG is presenting this year at CES — and they’re not the only brand that thinks we’re due for a minimalist, (nearly) wire-free future.
msn.com

Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22: The Big Three Phones of 2022 Compared

The big three flagship phones for 2022 were unveiled across last year, kicking off with Samsung's offering, followed by Apple in September and finally Google. Each of the three phones received good reviews, but figuring out which is right for you can be complicated. The $599 (£599, AU$999) Pixel 7...
Android Police

The best Google Nest Hub mounts and stands in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Nest Hub is a fantastic device that connects smart appliances like lights, fans, air conditioners, smart TVs, and more. It also responds to everything you say to it. From music and videos to alarms to broadcasting messages through other Nest devices, the Google Nest Hub is your one-stop control and entertainment panel for your smart home.
makeuseof.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Using Apple Maps on Your iPhone

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Google Maps may be your current go-to when you need a navigation app, it may not remain that way for long. Apple Maps is well on its way to competing with some of the best navigation maps out there, and it has tons of exciting features you can explore.
T3.com

Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home

Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro instant digital camera now 44% off on Amazon

With a list price of US$179.99, the Amazon bundle that brings together the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro wireless instant camera/photo printer and no less than 68 printing sheets is now available for US$99.99 (44% off). An accessory gift bundle is also available, but it only comes with a 19% discount.

