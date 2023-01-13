ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

1130 AM: The Tiger

See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem

Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
TEXAS STATE
fox8live.com

Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/FOX) - The official death tolls of two of the worst hurricanes in history – Katrina and Maria – have been adjusted in federal reports that were updated Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, the post-storm reports for Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Maria...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.

The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Fly fishing anyone? 2023 is right time, right place

Welcome to 2023 and a full slate of outdoors adventures especially if you want to get into the art — OK, the sport — of fly fishing. There are fly fishing clubs across south Louisiana with the New Orleans Fly Fishers Club and Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Fly Fishers leading the charge. Both groups hold monthly fly-tying sessions and general meetings along with special freshwater and saltwater excursions to expand your fishing horizon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away

When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
LOUISIANA STATE
kurv.com

Texas Native Wins Miss Universe

A Texas native is being crowned the new Miss Universe. Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel beat out women from 83 other countries to take the crown Saturday night, with Venezuela and the Dominican Republic taking second and third. Gabriel is a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor who graduated from...
TEXAS STATE
theadvocate.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.9 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
cenlanow.com

Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies

NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA
2urbangirls.com

Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look

Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23

Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
NEW ZION, LA
Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

