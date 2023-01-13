Read full article on original website
Grayson Boucher Possibly Shaking Up Shreveport City Council
Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, announced on KEEL Radio late Thursday that he intends to run for City Marshal. If Boucher gets elected as Shreveport City Marshal this March, he will have to vacate his city council position. If that were to happen, the council is tasked to appoint someone to fill his seat.
Will New Law Prevent Shreveport’s Mayor From Doing His Job?
In 2019, the Shreveport City Council passed a measure to give the council oversight on city contracts. The ordinance would have required Council approval for any contract over $1 million dollars. Mayor Adrian Perkins veto'd the measure saying it "would have impeded his administration's operations." At the time, the council...
How Did Shreveport Let Police & Fire Funding Millage Expire?
Some tax millages paid by Shreveport homeowners expired at the end of 2022 and the new mayor is having to scramble to get these millages on the ballot this spring to keep the money rolling in to city coffers. What Does New Mayor Tom Arceneaux Say About this Problem?. Arceneaux...
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
KSLA
Traffic control signal going up on East Kings Highway at Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Work is set to begin Monday, Jan. 16 on installation of a new traffic control signal on East Kings Highway just south of LSU Shreveport. It will be installed at East Kings’ intersection with Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard. The system will include signal controllers,...
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
KTBS
Overnight arson at Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder
The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport
Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist
Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
