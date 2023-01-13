ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Grayson Boucher Possibly Shaking Up Shreveport City Council

Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, who represents District D, announced on KEEL Radio late Thursday that he intends to run for City Marshal. If Boucher gets elected as Shreveport City Marshal this March, he will have to vacate his city council position. If that were to happen, the council is tasked to appoint someone to fill his seat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

What's next for Perkins?

SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident

(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Shreveport Double-Shooting

A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Overnight arson at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier City Man Wanted for First Degree Murder

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a individual who is wanted for attempted first degree murder. Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Xavier Reese, who is wanted for two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in additional to other charges in connection with a shooting that occurred in Bossier City on December 14, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

This Texas Shipping Container Hotel Is Just Hours From Shreveport

Tiny houses are a huge thing right now. There are a lot of people who love the idea of living in a compact space that takes advantage of every inch. They usually include hidden amenities, clever storage space, and interesting lighting. But the tiny house craze has a subset to it. Because there are stick built tiny houses, and tiny houses made from other objects. Most commonly, shipping containers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?

Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist

Police Officer in Louisiana Injured When Truck Collides with a Marked Police Vehicle While the Officer was Assisting Stranded Motorist. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Shreveport Police Sergeant was injured when a truck collided with a marked police vehicle while the officer was assisting a stranded motorist on the interstate. The driver was arrested on the spot for suspected impairment and later charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
iheart.com

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana

In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

