To Do List: Sip and Pour; Museum honors MLK

By Jordyn Jagolinzer
 3 days ago

BOSTON – There's an opportunity to sip beer and pour your own candle in this week's To Do List.

SIP AND POUR

The Sip and Pour event at Trillium Brewing in Canton features drinks, food, and music.

You can learn pouring techniques to make the candle of your dreams, and after a night of fun you can take it home to let the positive energy flow throughout your house.

When: Tuesday, January 17, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Trillium Brewing Company, Canton
Cost: $40

HONORING MLK

This long weekend honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and one great way to celebrate his life and legacy is with music, art and storytelling.

Peabody Essex Museum is doing just that on Monday with events that invite visitors to reflect on the progress made in society while looking at the work that still needs to be done in our local communities.

It's a day you won't want to miss in Salem, centered around Dr. King's values of equity, freedom and inclusion.

When: Monday, January 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem
Cost: $20

