WUSA
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
WUSA
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister's children as an au-pair. He recollected she was 'beautiful and feminine' but 'poor at ironing', which he never understood.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
WUSA
Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
WUSA
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
WUSA
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
Is ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Real or Scripted? Insides Fan Theories, Clues, Details and More
Real drama? 1000-Lb. Sisters is one of the most popular reality shows on TLC; however, fans have long wondered whether the show – starring siblings Amy Halterman (née Slaton) and Tammy Slaton – is real or scripted. Keep reading for theories, clues and details about 1000-Lb. Sisters ahead of the season 4 premiere.
WUSA
La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love
La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
WUSA
Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later. "I can but I can't," she tells ET's Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she's asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year. And while...
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
WUSA
Stephanie Hsu Talks Representation in Hollywood, Recalls Being Mistaken for Lana Condor
When it comes to diverse representation in Hollywood, there's still a ways to go. As awards season hits the ground running, Everything Everywhere All at Once's breakout star, Stephanie Hsu, has had to confront this truth in real-time. During an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Hsu...
WUSA
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
WUSA
Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches
Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
WUSA
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
WUSA
Al Brown, 'The Wire' Star, Dead at 83
Al Brown, known for his work on the hit HBO series, The Wire, has died. He was 83. Brown's family confirmed his death to TMZ. According to Brown's daughter, the veteran actor died on Friday, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Brown had a reoccurring role on the series...
WUSA
'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says
Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
WUSA
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
WUSA
Christina Applegate Says Critics Choice Will Be First Award Show Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate is excited to reach a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star shared that the 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been...
