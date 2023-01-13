DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Emma Kalb, 20, was one of the hundreds at the Dubuque Bridal Expo Sunday, looking for ideas and options for their weddings that fit within their budget. Kalb has about $20,000 to spend. She said she thought it would be easy to stay under that threshold, but once she started the planning process, she learned the money gets used quickly.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO