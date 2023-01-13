Butler County crash kills 2, injures 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-vehicle crash in Butler County claimed the life of two people and sent another to the hospital on Thursday.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Butler Road and Kansas Highway 254, west of Benton.

According to Todd Gurley with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance when he came upon a crash between a truck and a smaller passenger car.

Upon further investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol found that a southbound Toyota Prius failed to yield the right of way to a westbound Ford F-150. As a result, the F-150 struck the Prius on the driver’s side. Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the center median.

Two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and K-254 kills one, injures two (KSN Photo)

The driver of the Prius, 35-year-old Bradley Condit of Andover, was taken to Kansas Medical Center, where he died. The passenger of the car, 61-year-old Ronald D. Condit of Wichita, was transported by air to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The driver of the pickup was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He received injuries and was taken to the hospital as well.

The KHP report said seatbelts were not being worn by the drivers or passenger.

