Founders of Insolvent Three Arrows Starting New Exchange ‘GTX’
The founders are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. GTX plans to join the stock securities loan industry, which is predicted to be worth $2T. As per reports, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, the founders of the insolvent cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and the cryptocurrency exchange CoinFlex, respectively, are looking to raise $25 million to start a new exchange called GTX. Bankrupt crypto businesses including Mt. Gox, Celsius, BlockFi, and the most recent FTX will be the primary focus of the new exchange’s trading activity.
James Turk: Looks Like Bitcoin (BTC) Survived Crypto Winter
Bitcoin has survived crypto winter, as BTC market experience a price surge. BTC stopped trading like a tech stock. Bulls have dominated BTC market in the past week. Global cryptocurrency After several weeks of steady decline, the market is showing signs of life. Gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have stoked the fire that has ignited the crypto market. which, despite persistent lows, is continually rising to new heights as a result of learning from past mistakes.
Decentraland (MANA) Price Surges 20.78% on Continuous Partnerships
Decentraland has recently partnered with Polygon. MANA price has surged by 20.78% in the last 24 hours. Over the past few days, the price of the metaverse project Decentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. The proliferation of...
Celsius Network Plans Selling Mining Hardware Worth $1.3M
Celsius said on January 11 that it will be selling 2,687 MicroBT M30S ASIC rigs. The firm concluded that Touzi’s offer for the miners was the finest. In light of its insolvency, cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network’s mining division has published a notice to sell off mining hardware valued at $1.3 million.
Crypto.com Signs 8-year Carbon Emission Deal With Climeworks
Crypto.com will have offset all of its direct carbon emissions upon completion. Getting rid of its direct carbon emissions is a goal the firm is excited to achieve. Cryptocurrency projects are beginning to focus on long-term viability. Since last year, when Ethereum made the switch to the PoS consensus method, it has become more eco-friendly and uses less energy.
Brazil’s Bradesco Tokenizes First Batch of Bank Credit Notes
The bank has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with Bolsa OTC. As one of the first Brazilian organizations to use blockchain technology. Bradesco, a major financial institution in Brazil and Latin America, has joined the cryptocurrency revolution. On January 13, 2023, the bank said that, as part of a pilot study to evaluate the viability of these technologies. It has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million.
Top 5 Crypto Coins of the Day
The global crypto market, which includes everything from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to Dogecoin (DOGE) and thousands of many other cryptocurrencies, can be immense for those new to the crypto world. And the cryptocurrency market has been booming in recent days. In addition, today’s top five cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
VeChain partners with CAFA in blockchain adoption and development in China
As part of the collaboration, VeChain and China Accounting & Finance Association (CAFA) are working together to incorporate blockchain technology into the public accounting sector. CAFA will leverage the VeChain blockchain to develop a secure digital asset management system and an audit platform for Chinese public accounting firms. This will provide auditing firms with more efficient and accurate services and reduce the risk of fraud and other security issues.
Solana Spiked over 40% following its Partnership with Google
Solana ranks #11, with a live market cap of $8,188,472,129 USD in the CoinMarketCap. Disclosed its partnership with Google Cloud services. The year 2022 has been a rough patch for the crypto community with multiple disasters. The Russo-Ukrainian War, European droughts, and the latter new covid variant in China shook the global economy subsequently. Amidst all these unfortunates, Solana and Google came up with a Potential Partnership that stunned the blockchain space.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Criticizes Cryptocurrencies
Das stressed that cryptocurrency is “nothing but 100 percent speculation.”. The RBI Governor was speaking at a Business Today event. When it comes to Bitcoin and other digital currencies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a strong warning. Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das said, in light of the FTX disaster, that such illiquid instruments “are nothing but gambling” and that their apparent value is based solely on “make-believe.”
MetaMask Launches Beta Staking Through Lido and Rocket Pool
All users may stake ETH and get incentives for their participation in the network. Mian said that Lido and Rocket Pool were picked since they are popular among users. The popular cryptocurrency wallet platform MetaMask has released a staking beta in conjunction with Lido and Rocket Pool. The newly created protocol for users who want to stake Ethereum directly from MetaMask will enter public beta testing soon.
Interesting Twitter Feature – Price Chart for 30 More Cryptocurrencies Is Added
Addition of 30 more crypto tokens on the Search bar of Twitter. Elon Musk’s Favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) is also in the list. Interesting features are upcoming to refine the user experience, Twitter. Twitter is a wide and a popular social media platform which connects people worldwide, especially crypto networks....
Cardano-powered Stablecoin ‘Djed’ To Be Launched This Month
The Djed team formed a new alliance with DLT development firm Yepple last week. The latter enables the acceptance of any NFT by giving users access to payment gateways. Djed, the Cardano-powered stablecoin, will be released in the latter half of January. According to the official account for the stablecoin. The Cardano community, which has been anticipating the launch of the first algorithmic stablecoin on the world’s biggest proof-of-stake blockchain, responded positively to this news.
Shiba Inu and Bitcoin Shares the Spotlight in the $980B Stage.
Whale transactions worth millions of Stablecoins including BUSD were traced in the past few days. Shiba Inu’s new Metaverse project is about to hit the web3 ground. After a prolonged 2022 Bear season, this 2023 has a few surprises in its bag for the Crypto community. Though this is not a tremendous counter to recovering the trillions that plunged hitherto, it is a plausible celebration among the traders. Surprisingly, Shiba Inu and Bitcoin are making waves in the market for the past few days.
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
Global Crypto Market Is Aiming at $1 Trillion End of Crypto Winter
Global crypto market is striving for $1 trillion as the crypto winter arrives at an end. After a few weeks of bears, Bitcoin entered the $20k series. The global cryptocurrency Subsequent weeks of sustained selling is currently experiencing buying pressure. The market’s acceleration has sparke by gains in assets such as Bitcoin (BTC). Which is making new highs day after day after facing consistent lows and reclaiming previous experiences.
Bitcoin (BTC) Short Trades Worth 82 Million Got Liquidated
The short traders witnessed a loss of $200 million this week, amid market climb. Bitcoin has increased by nearly 23.31% during the week. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the global crypto market, has been experiencing a positive price momentum since the beginning of 2023. The market leading coin has reached a two-month high of around $20k amid the market’s rapid surge. Despite this, short traders have witnessed a massive loss following the upsurge of BTC.
Over 11.8M SHIB Burnt by Shiba Inu Community in Last 24 Hours
Shiba Inu is now the most actively traded token among the largest 100 holders of ETH. SHIB burn rate skyrocketed 500% in the last 24 hours. The price of Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) has risen the most among meme coins as investor opinion has shifted positively. In comparison to the roughly 20% increase in value shown by Dogecoin (DOGE) over the last week, the price of SHIB has risen by 23% over the past week. SHIB Army is aggressively burning additional SHIB tokens to increase the future Shiba Inu price.
Ukraine’s Tascombank Successfully Pilot Tested E-Hryvnia
The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers. Tascombank also highlighted its report suggesting the many benefits of using blockchain. During the experimental phase of a proposal to create a currency using the Stellar network. Ukraine’s Tascombank attempted to pilot test an “electronic hryvnia.” According to a report released by the bank. The currency was used in trials to settle payments between buyers and sellers.
Hong Kong Regulator To Allow Only Approved Crypto Tokens
Hong Kong’s SFC is compiling a list of crypto assets. Whitelisted cryptocurrencies are those with substantial liquidity and considered safe. With a slew of new digital asset rules slated to go into effect this year. Regulators in Hong Kong will soon select which crypto tokens its people may invest in. This is the most recent crypto regulatory action taken by Hong Kong, a market with deep roots in the trade of digital assets.
