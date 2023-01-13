The bank has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million. The operation was carried out in collaboration with Bolsa OTC. As one of the first Brazilian organizations to use blockchain technology. Bradesco, a major financial institution in Brazil and Latin America, has joined the cryptocurrency revolution. On January 13, 2023, the bank said that, as part of a pilot study to evaluate the viability of these technologies. It has tokenized the first batch of bank credit notes, worth about $2 million.

5 HOURS AGO