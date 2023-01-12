Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Related
New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High
A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
Get an inside look at Kansas City’s new Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar
"Just Another Pop-Up to Burn," a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up bar, is now open at Vignettes Bar in North Kansas City, Missouri.
KC Restaurant Week gives boost to local businesses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As local eateries continue to steam roll through KC Restaurant Week, they're getting a little help from an unlikely entity.
kshb.com
Sporting Kansas City announces $15 tickets for 2023 home games for college students
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City announced that home game tickets for the 2023 season will be available to college students for $15. The team is launching the Sporting U pass for the full season, making tickets available for a reduced price to students at over 240 universities in the country. Additional universities may be added in the future.
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $23.8 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas City
Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City- based investment sales office arranged the $23.8 million sale of Province at Briarcliff. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group. The buyer was...
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
kcur.org
Looking for a new gym in Kansas City? Try out these locally-owned fitness centers
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. The holidays are officially over and 2023 is well underway. We made it through another stressful season of traveling, baking, gift buying and family gatherings. If...
KCTV 5
Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back
A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
Kansas City couple welcomes rare set of triplets at University Health
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City couple just hit the genetic lottery when they welcomed newborn triplets this week. Adrienne and Alim Blenford are now the proud parents of naturally conceived triplets — who could be identical as well. The couple, who already had four children, are...
KMBC.com
KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Dino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KCTV 5
Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
Oldest polar bear in the nation dies at KC zoo
The Kansas City Zoo says its beloved polar bear Berlin has died. The 33-year-old polar bear was the oldest polar bear in the United States.
kcur.org
Kansas City Restaurant Week can bring out the worst in diners. Here’s how to be a good one
For the next 10 days, foodies and avid diners will have a chance to celebrate the annual Kansas City Restaurant Week by visiting their tried and true spots and discovering new favorites. 200 restaurants, serving Southern comfort food to German and Ethiopian cuisines, are participating from Jan. 13-22 across the...
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
bluevalleypost.com
2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’
Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
WIBW
KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman recounts being hit in the head by a rock while driving home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An outpouring of community support is helping Eva Kearney through a horrific attack. In December, Eva Kearney was driving home from work along Manchester Ave. south of Gregory. She remembers something crashing through her windshield, striking her in the head and stunning her for several minutes.
Comments / 0