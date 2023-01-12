ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KICK AM 1530

New Wood & Steel Coaster at Missouri Theme Park Stands 74 Ft High

A new (but not original) roller coaster is coming to World of Fun in Kansas City taking riders on a 2,428-foot journey. What I mean about almost original is that the Zambezi Zinger roller coast is a remake of a coaster that used to be in service. The old coaster was part of the Zambezi Adventure Safaris which went out of business just before the turn of the century. According to worldsoffun.com,
KANSAS CITY, MO
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $23.8 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas City

Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq’s Kansas City- based investment sales office arranged the $23.8 million sale of Province at Briarcliff. The 120-unit multifamily property is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Northmarq exclusively represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group. The buyer was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local family wants life-size Nutcracker statues back

A fire off Denver Avenue force five people and two pets to evacuate Monday morning. Egg prices, 60 percent higher since last year, impacting local businesses. Mr. Dee's Donut Shop in Shawnee goes through hundreds of eggs every week, but now they're having to find an alternative way to get those eggs to keep these beloved treats in the hands of Kansas Citians.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant Week is kicking off in Kansas City. The event comes at a time when restaurants are struggling, but so are metro families with finances. More than 200 restaurants in the KC area are participating. At the Tenderloin Grill off Southwest Boulevard, it's their second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Dino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Dino! Dino is a 2 ½-year-old Pit Bull/Boxer mix. Dino is all wiggles! This 2-year-old boy LOVES affection and especially ear scratches. He is a treat-motivated boy who is eager to please and ready to steal your heart!. Dino is AMAZING on a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local mom delivers triplets ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom is thinking she better try her luck at the Mega Millions drawing after she just gave birth to identical triplets this week!. The odds of that are one in 200 million. E’mani, Leilani and Khelani were born on Wednesday at just 30 weeks old.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
earnthenecklace.com

Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?

Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

KC-area medical leader to take the helm at LMH Health

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chief Medical Officer from the Kansas City area will now take the helm of Lawrence’s hospital system. LMH Health announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Dr. Kirk Sloan has been named as the organization’s new Chief Medical Officer. He will assume the role on March 6.
LAWRENCE, KS

