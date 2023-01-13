Trump’s deposition unsealed in rape accuser lawsuit as his organization fined $1.6m – latest news

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A judge has unsealed portions of a transcript from Donald Trump ’s filmed deposition stemming from E Jean Carroll ’s lawsuit against him.

In his testimony, he repeatedly denied allegations against him and claimed to not know the woman who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, calling her a “wack job” while threatening to sue her and her attorneys.

Earlier on Friday, the former president’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m after its subsidiaries were convicted of a years-long tax fraud scheme. The sentence in New York City omes days after the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer was sentenced to four months in jail in connection with a sweeping investigation into the former president’s business empire.

The latest developments follow the discovery of classified documents from President Joe Biden ’s time as vice president and ongoing investigations into classified documents recovered from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to oversee an investigation into Mr Biden’s case, while House Republicans are mulling plans to launch their own investigation into the president.

The Independent

The Independent

