FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
doorcountydailynews.com
Wrestling review: Southern Door, SBS, Kewaunee post strong weekends
The area's three Packerland Conference wrestling teams posted strong performances at their respective tournaments over the weekend. For Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol, Spencer Madsen was the top finisher for the team as he hit the podium in third place at 126 pounds at the Cutler Classic. Southern Door's Hayden Jeanquart won the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Boys basketball preview: Luxemburg-Casco hosts Marinette on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans will host the Marinette Marines in a North Eastern Conference matchup Monday evening with hopes of snapping a seven-game losing streak. The Spartans (3-6, 4-9 overall) are coming off a lopsided 87-38 conference loss to Fox Valley Lutheran last Thursday. Marinette (0-7, 0-11), on the other hand, is still looking for their first win of the season and are led by Sam Sommerfeldt who is averaging 14 points per game. Chase Bukouricz leads the way in scoring for the Spartans at 12.2 points per game this season.
doorcountydailynews.com
West waterfront site added to NERR hopes for Sturgeon Bay
You could see the Door County Maritime Museum and the Door County Granary get a new neighbor on the west waterfront of Sturgeon Bay depending on what UW-Green Bay wants to do with its future National Estuarine Research Reserve visitor center. Earlier this month, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved the site between the granary and the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge as a fourth possible location for a NERR visitor center. It joins Sawyer Park, Sunset Park, and a spot near the end of Nautical Drive as possible locations for the center that could potentially draw thousands of people to the city. Plans to develop a three-story mixed-use building near the site fell through in recent weeks, paving the way for the possibility of a NERR visitor center calling that area home. Sturgeon Bay Mayor David Ward believes the site helps strengthen their bid and could potentially attract something else for the area.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
seehafernews.com
The Wharf Announces New Tavern on Wheels
The Wharf in downtown Manitowoc has announced a new addition to its attractions this for this year. They will be the official hub for the Manitowoc Tavern on Wheels. This 14-person, pedal-powered tavern gives the riders a tour of the Manitowoc waterfront starting and ending at The Wharf. Riders pedal...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door, Kewaunee among dozen counties at medium COVID-19 level
Door and Kewaunee counties are in the minority, according to the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19. The two are among 12 at the medium COVID-19 community level, which considers the number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations among its metrics. Oconto and Brown counties are also at the medium level along with six counties in the southeastern corner of the state and a pair in the northwest. The Door County situation update shows no new deaths and one hospitalization over the last week. Twelve of the 40 tests administered during that period returned positive for COVID-19. According to CDC Data, Kewaunee County saw 33 new cases and an estimated two hospitalizations over a week as of January 11th.
doorcountydailynews.com
Community Spotlight: Wilson's Wish
When a farmer did not know what to do with his Holstein calf with crooked legs, Tonya Edwards did what she has done since 2019: offered it a home. Edwards started Wilson’s Wish in Luxemburg to give animals a second chance at a first impression. Since starting the organization, she and her husband David had to move to just outside of Luxemburg in order to continue their work which has rescued more than 40 animals and assisted in relocating almost 30 others. Some of their more popular residents have physical limitations, like Lilly Beans, a goat that needs a wheelchair to get around, Lyle, a three-legged bull calf, and Mercy, the bow-legged Holstein calf.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
doorcountydailynews.com
Impact of Martin Luther King remembered in Door County
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his message of hope and equality for all people still resonates throughout the United States, including Door County. Celebrated on the third Monday of January each year, the federal holiday is in observance of Dr. King's birthday. Hervy Hodges, a Sturgeon Bay resident and mentor to youth in the area, says he grew up in Milwaukee learning about King's message of equality at a very young age from his grandmother.
Green Bay Police investigate dog bite reported on Velp Avenue
The Green Bay Police Department is seeking to speak with the owner of a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog that was reportedly involved in the bite incident of a woman, who was running on Velp Avenue.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
UPMATTERS
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
lawrentian.com
Beatnik Betty’s: Fitting the “U” into “unique”
It may be too early for spring cleaning in your closet, but the fall months have passed, and we Lawrentians have entered Winter Term. With temperatures dropping, this time of year means wardrobe changes from pullovers to windbreakers or from Converse to boots. Downtown Appleton is no stranger to clothing shops that cater to the change in season, or more broadly, the customer’s individual need, but one outfitter in particular stands out in that category; Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik (more commonly known as just Beatnik Betty’s).
Door County Pulse
Ephraim Says No to Wine and Liquor Sales
After nearly a year of deliberation and many hours spent carefully crafting an ordinance with the village attorney, Ephraim’s board of trustees voted at its Tuesday meeting against issuing Class A liquor licenses. The license would have allowed the sale of wine and liquor for off-premise consumption, similar to...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 10, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday January 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
spectrumnews1.com
CDs still sought by some buyers
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sheriff begins annual report series
As I have done for the past few years, I would like to take the first few articles on 2023 and use them as a method by which to provide an “Annual Report” to the community. My primary reason behind this effort is to maintain connection and accountability to the community I have been elected to serve. The position of Sheriff is a unique office which dates back to the founding of our country. It is one of the only positions articulated in the State of Wisconsin Constitution and very clearly articulates that my responsibility and accountability is directly to the people of the County. I take this relationship very seriously, and it is that direct relationship to my community that drives my every action and decision. With that being said, I would like to start with an overview of the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department.
