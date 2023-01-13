Read full article on original website
Dayna Rutherford
3d ago
so, during inflation and everyone is struggling , if haven't sold your home to one of the big companies they will jack you property taxes do you can't afford to live there. part of that " we will own everything and you will own nothing, and you will be happy".
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015166-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. RECREATION PROGRAM SPECIALIST (ADULT) DETENTION DEPUTY SHERIFF (BAILIFF) TRANSIT DRIVER II W/ CDL (PART TIME) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL ( PART TIME) Position: 622003. Code: 60015192-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: ICATS OPERATIONAL. Posting End Date: 01/19/2023. Salary: $14.80-$23.09. SITE OPERATOR (PART TIME) Position:...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 1/20/2023. VACANCIES: 2. STAFF ATTORNEY – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: LEGAL...
Condo in historic downtown building carries Rock Hill’s highest price tag
A condominium in a historic building in downtown Rock Hill that once housed a bank is on the market at $1.7 million, registering as that city’s most expensive residential listing. The 3,324-square-foot unit is on the building’s fourth floor. It includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with features such...
Duke Energy says it won’t pay liability claims related to December rolling blackouts
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy has decided not to pay liability claims from its customers who were affected by the outages the company instated at the end of December. Last month, Duke Energy turned off power ahead of a cold blast that arrived the week of Christmas. The blackouts came as a surprise to many customers.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Troutman receives clean 2021-2022 audit report, recognizes Rotary Club donation
Alan Thompson of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company presented the Troutman Town Council with an unmodified audit report, the highest level possible, during Thursday’s meeting. Thompson praised Finance Director Justin Mundy and the staff for their cooperation in gathering information needed for the audit. The town’s available general...
Cornelius residents bemoan increasing gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — If you ask Karen Capone and Eleanor Berry, life gets better with age. "We like to drink wine," Capone said. "Playing cards and drinking wine.”. They both moved from out of state and retired in North Carolina. “They call them the golden years," Berry said. For...
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (January 13)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Summary: The Network Administrator is responsible for maintaining, upgrading, and managing software, hardware, and networks. Resourcefulness is a necessary skill in this role. Ability to diagnose and resolve problems quickly. Communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary teams and users. Ensure that technology infrastructure runs smoothly and efficiently. Collaborate and offer necessary technical support for firewall and network systems.
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Dip, Inventory Is Up, And Charlotte Is Declared As The Year’s Hottest Housing Market
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.33% as of Jan. 12, down from last week when it averaged 6.48% A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.45%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.52%, down from last week when it averaged 5.73%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.62%.
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
Local brewery New Sarum inks distribution agreement
CHARLOTTE — Bevana has struck a deal with New Sarum Brewing Co. to help streamline its distribution efforts. It’s a move that will help the Salisbury brewery reach new customers across the U.S., while shifting New Sarum’s focus to growth and innovation. “This partnership is built on...
whqr.org
Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks
People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
woodworkingnetwork.com
EGGER’s acquires wood recycling facility
LEXINGTON, N.C. — EGGER Group, a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials, has acquired the business and assets of Novem Industries, Inc., a wood recycling facility located in Charlotte, N.C. The acquisition, via EGGER’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Timberpak, LLC, is expected to enhance the mission of EGGER Wood...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System announces opening of Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, has opened a new practice, Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing, in Mooresville. Iredell Gerontology & Wellbeing will focus on senior patients, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their wellbeing, including memory, medication side effects, fall prevention, mobility and functional capacity, and advanced directives.
North Carolina man wins $182,073 lottery jackpot after buying $1 ticket
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Shortage of nurses putting strain on Charlotte’s largest health-care systems
CHARLOTTE — As the Great Resignation roiled workplaces throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, nurses have led the way. It’s estimated that one in five health-care workers has quit their job since 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are more nursing jobs available than any other profession in the U.S.
Pipe repair impacts water services in southeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water has announced its crews will be repairing a pipe on Saturday morning. The work to repair the pipe requires a two to four-hour water outage that will affect service to E. Independence Blvd and the surrounding areas. Charlotte Water tweeted that areas near I-485 and...
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
WCNC
Say this when a debt collector calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville offices closed on January 16 in observance of MLK Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ♦ Residential Routes: Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.
Comments / 4