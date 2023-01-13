ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
INDIANA STATE
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
WHAS 11

Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'

Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
WHAS 11

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
WHAS 11

Austin Butler Says His Heart Is 'Completely Shattered' After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Elvis star Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement to ET, referencing Lisa Marie's three daughters. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."
CALABASAS, CA
WHAS 11

Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos

The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
WHAS 11

Seth Rogen Drags Critics Choice Awards for Doubling Up Supporting Actor Speeches

Seth Rogen filled the room with laughter at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday Night, calling out the host association for choosing to present the Supporting Actor and Actress awards simultaneously. "I have never been to this," Rogen said onstage during his presentation of Best Actor in a Drama Series....
WHAS 11

Amanda Seyfried Teases the Possibility of 'Mama Mia 3' (Exclusive)

Here we go again... again? Amanda Seyfried offered a few more details on Sunday regarding last week's mysterious announcement she was working on an unnamed musical following her Golden Globes absence. Fans online hoped she was speaking about a new installment of Mamma Mia. Seyfried missed the Golden Globes ceremony...
WHAS 11

Lisa Rinna's Brutally Honest Reason for Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Lisa Rinna opened up like never before while discussing the reason why she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. The 59-year-old actress accepted an invitation via direct message from a reporter at Interview Magazine and offered some behind-the-scenes nuggets as to how the Bravo show is filmed and what ultimately led to her announcing her exit earlier this month.
COLORADO STATE
WHAS 11

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Attend Tristan Thompson's Mother's Funeral in Toronto

Tristan Thompson laid his mother to rest Saturday just over a week after she reportedly died from a heart attack. According to photos obtained by TMZ, Kim and Khloe Kardashian paid Andrea their respects at the funeral held in Toronto. The outlet reported that Kris Jenner also attended the funeral, but she didn't appear in any photos taken by paparazzi. Drake was also there.
WHAS 11

Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Being Sick with Cancer and Coronavirus for Two Years (Exclusive)

One big comeback! Jeff Bridges is opening up about his triumphant return to Hollywood after his battle with both COVID-19 and cancer. On Sunday, Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles -- presented by his friend and Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman -- where he dedicated the honor to his late father, Lloyd Bridges.
LOS ANGELES, CA

