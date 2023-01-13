Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Winter storm flips trailer with couple inside in Crescent City
CRESCENT CITY. Calif. — A couple in Crescent City was inside their trailer when it was flipped over by the severe weather that we have been seeing on the North Coast. This occurred last Wednesday, and Trista and David Brown are still trying to get the trailer back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:03 p.m.: Closures on Multiple Major Roads] Heavy Rains, Strong Winds: Highway Overview for the Emerald Counties
A strong storm brought in downpours and heavy winds overnight from the Oregon border to the Bay Area but major roadways are holding up other than Hwy 36 and 96. Smaller roads are experiencing some damage so avoid travel if possible. According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “The...
Comments / 0