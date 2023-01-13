Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Mercyhealth reopens South Urgent Care in Janesville after 3-year closure to address ‘urgent care desert’
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth has reopened Mercyhealth South Urgent Care on Janesville’s south side, making urgent care services more widely available in the area. Jared Stahlecker is a medical doctor at Mercyhealth South. He says the purpose of reopening the facility is to improve access to urgent care that was lost during the pandemic.
x1071.com
Dane Co. Humane Society gets helping hand with large donation
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Humane Society is getting a big helping hand from a local pet supply warehouse. Mounds Pet Food dropped off more than six pallets of donated goods to the humane society on Monday as part of the annual “Humane Holidays” drive, providing items the humane society listed as their most needed.
Blown fuse knocks power out for thousands in Dane Co.
Thousands of people are without power in southern Dane County Sunday morning as officials with Alliant Energy are working to restore service.
x1071.com
Closure At Highland Schools Due To On-Going Investigation
Highland Community Schools are closed today due to an ongoing investigation. According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, all schools in the Highland School District are closed today. No other information has been released as to the nature of the investigation or why the school is closed today.
nbc15.com
One City Schools provides insight on closure, funding
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following its announcement of the closure of its 9th and 10th grade levels, One City Schools provided more insight Saturday afternoon into its plan forward. The statement from the school system explained that it started the 2022-23 school year by offering instruction in grades pre-K through...
x1071.com
Health benefits from ‘dry’ or ‘damp’ January can last year-round
MADISON, Wis. — Many people make a New Year’s resolution to cut back on their drinking by partaking in “dry” — or more recently, “damp” — January, where they either completely abstain from or greatly reduce their alcohol intake during the first month of the year.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
x1071.com
None injured, five displaced in fire at Sun Prairie apartment
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie emergency crews responded to a fire Monday that displaced five people in two units. Firefighters were sent to the 500 block of Schiller Street after a caller reported smelling smoke. The building was evacuated, and all people and pets were able to get...
x1071.com
Funeral home provides unlikely meeting place for ‘World’s Largest Puzzle’
REEDSBURG, Wis. — People of all ages gathered at Grasse Funeral Services this weekend to put together the world’s largest puzzle. The puzzle is 60,000 pieces and was broken up into 22 individual puzzles. Funeral home owner Nina Grasse got the idea to host the event after hearing about the puzzle on TV.
Wisconsin patients seeking medication abortions find new option in Rockford clinic
A former Wisconsin abortion provider has opened a new clinic across state lines in hopes of filling a gap for patients no longer able to receive the procedure in the state. Dr. Dennis Christensen opened the Rockford Family Planning Center last week and has since treated a handful of people from both Illinois and Wisconsin.
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
Threat to Highland schools not credible, officials say
Highland Community Schools closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence that was later discredited, according to district officials.
Channel 3000
Meet me at a Madison bar
In January, we take the cold plunge into winter. It’s a string of dark, tempestuous days with few seasonal experiences to gather around. This time of year, we’re extra grateful for the hangouts that make weathering January just a little less glum. There are many Madison bars that, for some, feel like an extension of the home living room. It could be the cozy and eclectic spot where you can hide behind a novel while you double-fist an espresso and a glass of wine. Other spots are unassuming dives that let you embrace different sides of your persona on any given night. Will you shrink into the corner this time or perform boldly at the billiards table? And at the neighborhood bar, there’s no need to make plans — just show up and you’ll find familiar faces.
Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
wpr.org
From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
CBS 58
'No other option': Dodge County District Attorney resigns due to prosecutor staffing shortage
JUNEAU, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There will be no state prosecutors working in Dodge County as of Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to former Dodge County District Attorney (DA) Kurt Klomberg. Klomberg, the Dodge County DA since 2010, resigned on Friday, citing the office's staffing shortage. "Dodge County, the DA's office...
x1071.com
Highland Community Schools closed Monday due to ongoing investigation, Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office says
HIGHLAND, Wis. — Highland Community Schools are closed on Monday due to an ongoing investigation, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office. The schools were originally scheduled to have regular classes today, but a post on the Highland Schools’ Facebook page said all schools will be closed Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
x1071.com
Ideas before ‘I do’: wedding expo aims to inspire local couples
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest wedding show of the year is coming to a close after two busy days at the Alliant Energy Center. Stress is a natural part of wedding planning, but the goal of the event was to bring together more than one hundred of the area’s wedding vendors to help make planning for that special day just a little bit easier.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
