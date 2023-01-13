ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland Center, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One person killed in three-vehicle crash, Sun Prairie Police says

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on US Highway 151. Around 8:45 p.m. Sun Prairie Police, EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene just north of the Reiner Road Bridge. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and according to Sun Prairie Police, occupants from each vehicle were transported to area hospitals...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Police Arrest Woman For Causing Ruckus In Restaurant

A woman from Wisconsin causes a major scene in a restaurant and ended up getting arrested for battery and stealing. I just don't get it. People don't seem to know how to act in public anymore. They treat life like it's a free for all out there. The rules don't apply. It's okay for them to be an idiot. When you're an innocent bystander, it gets really annoying. Sometimes, those situations can even get a little scary too.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woman in Wisconsin calls 911 after stranger drives car while she was sleeping in the backseat

DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from New York is accused of taking a stranger’s vehicle parked at a central Wisconsin truck stop that had a sleeping woman in the backseat. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on January 14 around 3:30 a.m., the dispatch center started to get calls from an adult woman. The woman said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS and was sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle while her family went into the gas station.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Domestic Disorderly Conduct Charge For Dodgeville Man

A man from Dodgeville was arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge Saturday night just after 10:30pm. Iowa County authorities received a report of a Domestic Violence call that had occurred at a residence on County Road Y in Dodgeville Township. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to find the parties had been separated by a neighbor. Deputies made contact with the individuals that were involved and following an investigation, 23 year old Juan Navarro– Lopez of Dodgeville was arrested with domestic disorderly conduct. Navarro-Lopez was first taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the charge.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect in arrest where MPD officer was shot to plead in 11 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Fitchburg man involved in an October 2021 arrest during which a Madison Police Dept. officer inadvertently shot a fellow officer will learn his fate at the end of the month in the nearly one dozen cases against him. Katoine Richardson will return to a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

No injuries reported in Sparta shed fire

SPARTA (WKBT) – No one was injured after a shed fire in Sparta on State Road 16, according to fire officials. Assistant Fire Chief Robert Arnold said a home was close to the shed, but it did not catch fire. “We actually called for mutual aid assistance from Fort...
SPARTA, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints

A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Highland Schools Closed Due To Threat of Violence

Highland Community Schools were closed on Monday due to a possible threat of violence. Highland Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Refsland confirmed the reason for the closure. District officials made the decision to put the safety of students and staff first.Refsland said administrators were made aware of the threat Sunday evening. Both the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Highland police are investigating. Refsland said the possible threat was not from a student and not toward any students. Refsland anticipated classes will resume on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest

The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Major Fire At Home in Darlington

The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Theft from Dubuque Motel

Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel. Officers responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday to the Glenview Motel on Rockdale Road in Dubuque, for the report of a burglary. No further details have been reported about this theft.
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

37th Annual Bald Eagle Watching Days draws crowds in Prairie Du Sac

Prairie Du Sac, Wis. – People from all over Wisconsin headed to Prairie du Sac Saturday to get a glimpse of the bald eagles that call the area home for the winter. As a part of the 37th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days, members of Ferry Bluff Eagle Council treated visitors to a live birds of prey show, a short film about bald eagle rehabilitation, and an eagle-watching experience near the Wisconsin River.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI

