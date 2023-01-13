Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bet another $47 million on Tesla stock last week as the EV-maker slashed prices
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest poured another $47 million into Tesla stock last week, with $20 million shares being purchased when Tesla slashed its prices.
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director
Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
Airline expert-approved ways to get cheap airfare in 2023
As airline tickets remain stubbornly high to kick off 2023, being able to get cheap airfare — or at least score the best deal — can potentially save travelers hundreds of dollars. Joe Brancatelli, Publisher of joesentme.com shared his tips with WBBM.
Mitsubishi Motors Presents National Sweepstakes Winner With New Mitsubishi Outlander
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), presented the winner of the Mattel Hot Wheels 2022 Kroger Mitsubishi Motors Sweepstakes with an all-new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander. A Mountain Home, Arkansas, resident for twenty-two years, 83-year-old retiree Bob Saylor took ownership of the Outlander SUV, his first new vehicle in thirty-seven years, today at Rath Mitsubishi of Springdale.
Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100K 'Lead Dream Chaser' Opportunity
DETROIT – In anticipation of the arrival of the 2024 Chevrolet Trax this spring, Chevy is announcing an opportunity for a chance to become a 'Lead Dream Chaser.' This three-month opportunity will enable one person to pursue their lifelong dream or passion project. The Lead Dream Chaser will share their journey on social media and in return receive $100,000 and three months with the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Trax1.
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award
Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.
